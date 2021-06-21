HERE appoints Jason Jameson as Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager for Asia Pacific

HERE appoints Jason Jameson as Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager for Asia Pacific

HERE appoints Jason Jameson as Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager for Asia Pacific

Singapore – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the appointment of Jason Jameson as Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager for Asia Pacific. In his new role, Jameson will be responsible for identifying opportunities for customers, partners and developers, across industries, and will leverage the power of location to solve business problems. Jameson is replacing Stanimira Koleva who left HERE to pursue a new opportunity.

Jason has extensive experience in managing sales and driving customer success of cloud-based solutions to diverse markets and organizations. He joins HERE from IBM where he held various executive leadership roles over the past decade and most recently led their cloud business in APAC and was responsible for overall business management, including profit, revenue and bookings for Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service.

Jason holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Information Technology from the University of New South Wales.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Jason on board to lead the Asia Pacific region. He has a proven track record of consistently achieving and exceeding sales and profitability targets. Jason’s strong focus on customer success, profitability and productivity will be a great asset to support HERE’s growth in the region,” said Fred Hessabi, HERE EVP and Chief Customer Officer.

“I’m delighted to be joining HERE Technologies, a pioneer in location-based services, to lead the Asia Pacific sales team on its next growth trajectory. As location becomes an increasingly vital component for enterprises across industries, the Asia Pacific market presents us with many untapped opportunities for us to explore and transform into revenue,” said Jason Jameson, SVP and General Manager for Asia Pacific at HERE.

Story continues

Media Contacts

James Overstall

+49 171 533 4418

james.overstall@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .





Attachment



