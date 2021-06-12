As another week comes to a halt, MAKERS India takes a look at the tweets which revealed what netizens are concerned about, in terms of the global women’s movement.

Between The Appointment Of Arun Mishra And Comment By Aisha Sultana, Here’s What The Twitterati Said Last Week

Last week saw Former Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra who had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "internationally acclaimed visionary" and "versatile genius", taking charge as the eighth chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday. The appointment of Justice Arun Mishra as the NHRC is being opposed by many rights activists and opposition party members including Lok Sabha member of Parliament Mahua Moitra.

Retired SC Judge Arun Mishra to head National Human Rights Commission.



All good things come to those who wait.



Especially to those who while in office, described PM Modi as “internationally acclaimed visionary who could think globally & act locally”. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 1, 2021

Recently, the central government announced that it will provide free vaccines to states for inoculation of all above age 18 from June 21. Director at CSR India, Ranjana Kumari was among the people who supported this decision.

Finally we are getting on track after lot of flip flop on the Vaccination by the Governments . We have wasted lot of time already which has cost so many lives . Hope now it will be

#FreeVaccinationForAll at war footing. — Ranjana Kumari (@ranjanakumari) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile Bhavya Murthy, a former UNICEF volunteer expressed her disapproval towards BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejaswi Surya’s comment on the free vaccines.

Generous of you to thank @narendramodi even after he destroyed your MONEY MAKING business in vaccinating through private hospitals.



Oh I guess SYCOPHANCY beats DISAPPOINTMENT. #FreeVaccineForAll https://t.co/NWxWkR1xyZ — Bhavya Narasimhamurthy (@Bhavyanmurthy) June 7, 2021

In other news, filmmaker Aisha Sultana was charged with sedition after she called the federal territory’s administrator a “bioweapon” being used by the government against the islands’ residents. Here is what Indian National Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed and CPIM member Dipsita Dhar has to say about this.

Lakshadweep Police files sedition charges against filmmaker Aisha Sultana for saying that the govt deployed Praful Khoda Patel as a 'bio weapon' against people. This is an abuse of sedition law. BJP is destroying Lakshadweep & buldozing anyone who raises their voice against it! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) June 11, 2021

In complete solidarity with Aisha Sultana,d first woman film maker of Lakshadweep,who is charged with Sedition for speaking against the Governor.This country is not BJP's ancestral property,every critique of the undemocratic government, can't be put behind bars.#SaveLakshadweep — Dipsita (@DharDipsita) June 10, 2021

In what can be called as a bizarre comment, Meena Kumari- a member of the UP Women Commission said, “Girls should not be given mobile phones. They talk to boys and later elope with them.” Journalist Rituparna Chatterjee has her say on this.

It's scary imagining the extent of patriarchal conditioning of the people appointed to protect women https://t.co/2fd9eKe1Be — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) June 10, 2021

