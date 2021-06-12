Between The Appointment Of Arun Mishra And Comment By Aisha Sultana, Here’s What The Twitterati Said Last Week

Apurva P
·3 min read

As another week comes to a halt, MAKERS India takes a look at the tweets which revealed what netizens are concerned about, in terms of the global women’s movement.

Between The Appointment Of Arun Mishra And Comment By Aisha Sultana, Here’s What The Twitterati Said Last Week

Last week saw Former Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra who had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "internationally acclaimed visionary" and "versatile genius", taking charge as the eighth chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday. The appointment of Justice Arun Mishra as the NHRC is being opposed by many rights activists and opposition party members including Lok Sabha member of Parliament Mahua Moitra.

Recently, the central government announced that it will provide free vaccines to states for inoculation of all above age 18 from June 21. Director at CSR India, Ranjana Kumari was among the people who supported this decision.

Meanwhile Bhavya Murthy, a former UNICEF volunteer expressed her disapproval towards BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejaswi Surya’s comment on the free vaccines.

In other news, filmmaker Aisha Sultana was charged with sedition after she called the federal territory’s administrator a “bioweapon” being used by the government against the islands’ residents. Here is what Indian National Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed and CPIM member Dipsita Dhar has to say about this.

In what can be called as a bizarre comment, Meena Kumari- a member of the UP Women Commission said, “Girls should not be given mobile phones. They talk to boys and later elope with them.” Journalist Rituparna Chatterjee has her say on this.

