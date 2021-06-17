Appointment of Luc Poyer as Chairman of the Board of Directors of McPhy

Pascal Mauberger remains as director and becomes Honorary Chairman of the Group

The General Meeting renewed the mandate of the directors

La Motte-Fanjas, June 17, 2021 – 05:45 pm CEST – The Board of Directors following McPhy's Combined General Meeting on 17 June appointed Luc Poyer as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Group. He succeeds Pascal Mauberger who remains director of the Company and becomes its Honorary Chairman.

The Combined General Meeting, which was held on 17 June 2021 behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders, at 01:00 pm CEST at the Company's headquarters, also approved the renewal of the mandates of the directors submitted to the vote. The results of the vote on all the resolutions are available on the company's website .

Pascal Mauberger, Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of McPhy, stated: "After having contributed to the birth and growth of McPhy, it is with confidence that I hand over my position as Chairman of the Board of Directors to Luc Poyer who has supported me for a long time and knows the Company very well. I am proud of the work achieved in recent years by the Group's teams and of my commitment to their side. As Honorary Chairman, I will continue to support the Board of Directors under the leadership of Luc Poyer, and I am convinced of our ability to make McPhy the benchmark player in carbon-free hydrogen."

Luc Poyer, new Chairman of the Board of Directors of McPhy, added: "As a director of McPhy since its early years, I am honored to take up this position at a time when the Company is embarking on major developments that will pave the way for a change of dimension. I would like to highlight the work accomplished by Pascal Mauberger: as a visionary and pioneer, he founded and developed McPhy, placing the Company at the heart of the industry's change of scale dynamic. I would also like to thank McPhy's shareholders and directors for their confidence, and I am determined to help McPhy meet the expectations of its clients, with whom we share the conviction that hydrogen will play a decisive role in the fight against climate change and the transition to a more sustainable world. "

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero carbon

hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

