28 June 2021

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Appointment of Corporate Broker

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (“Shore Capital”) as a corporate broker to the Company, with immediate effect. Shore Capital will act alongside the Company’s joint broker, Axis Capital Markets Limited.

Andrew Hall, CCO Vast Resources plc, commented:

“We are delighted with the appointment of Shore Capital as Joint Broker to the Company. The rationale behind the appointment is to build further awareness of the Company amongst an institutional investor base. We look forward to working with the team at Shore Capital.”

About Shore Capital

Shore Capital is an independent securities business offering institutional and corporate clients leading investment banking, research, sales and trading services, including fixed income. The business is represented across the UK enabling extensive distribution and institutional coverage. This distribution capability is complemented by the firm’s experienced corporate advisory and broking team which offers discreet, innovative and valued advice to companies on both the Main Market and AIM. Shore Capital is also the third largest market maker by number of AIM stocks covered.

Shore Cap’s cross-disciplinary team has deep, market leading experience in a wide range of small and mid-cap UK companies within the following sectors: Consumer, Financials, Healthcare, Insurance, Natural Resources, Real Estate, Support Services, Technology and Media. Its research on over 250 companies is distributed to an extensive institutional client base in the UK, Europe and US.

Shore Capital is a trading name of both Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited and Shore Capital and Corporate Limited.

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.



