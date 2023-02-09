How to apply for Coronation concert tickets

Windsor Castle - Steve Parsons/PA

The online ballot for Coronation concert tickets will open at 7am on Friday, Feb 10.

The concert will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.

The ballot will be live here.

There are 5,000 pairs of tickets up for grabs and one application per person will be permitted.

Applicants must be 18 or over and their nominated guest cannot be younger than 11.

The ballot is open to UK residents and those in the Channel Isles, the Isle of Man and those with a British Forces postal address.

Access will be from the afternoon and the concert will begin mid evening, lasting for approximately two to three hours.

The ballot will close at midnight on Feb 28.

However, tickets will not be allocated on a first-come first-served basis, meaning it will make no difference if you apply on Feb 10 or Feb 28.

Successful applicants will be notified by email by mid to late April and will have two weeks to claim their tickets and confirm attendance.