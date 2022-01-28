APPlife Digital Solutions Responds to Inquiries Regarding a Lollipop Token and its Lollipop NFT Platform

APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.
·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions has become aware of false information being distributed as a result of several inquiries it has received regarding its LollipopNFT platform and marketplace.

“It has come to our attention that there are one or more individuals using the APPlife name to raise capital for a token or coin with the name Lollipop. APPlife Digital Solutions, its subsidiaries, affiliates and employees are in no way involved with a Lollipop coin, token or derivative thereof,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife. “We are only speaking directly to qualified investors that may be interested in our LollipopNFT marketplace. We have no broker or outside representative raising capital for the Lollipop NFT marketplace” added Reid.

Information on APPlife’s Lollipop NFT platform was included in a press release issued on January 11th, 2022 and can be viewed HERE.

ABOUT LOLLIPOP NFT
Lollipop NFT is an online marketplace, consignment store, creator platform and wallet for non-fungible tokens. Users do not need have a superior technology background or a high-level understanding of the technology behind a NFT to enjoy creating and selling an NFT, it is built for everyone. Lollipop NFT users just want to create, sell, share, and store their NFTs in a safe environment that is built around the principle that it is easy to comprehend and holds the same value. Visit www.lollipopnft.com to learn more.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The “Go To” eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing daily essentials to your doorstep. Rooster has also recently introduced the availability of convenient pre-bundled personal care and grooming kits.

B2BCHX - Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop - A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

Keep up to date on APPlife Digital Solutions events and developments join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions
Investor Relations
Tel: (585) 232-5440
Email: jody@applifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.


