Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $30 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 20.0 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10.0 million pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu of common stock to certain investors, and accompanying warrants (“common warrants”) to purchase up to 30.0 million shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being offered at a combined public offering price of $1.00, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant are being offered at a combined public offering price of $0.9999, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share and the common warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share. The pre-funded warrants and the common warrants are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be $30 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. General corporate purposes may include research and development costs, including the conduct of clinical trials and process development and manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates, expansion of the Company’s research and development capabilities, working capital and capital expenditures.

SVB Securities is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made only by means of a previously filed effective registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from SVB Securities LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbsecurities.com. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the proposed offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering and other statements regarding the offering, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:
Maeve Conneighton
(212) 600-1902 or
appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com

Media:
media@appliedtherapeutics.com


