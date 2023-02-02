Applied Materials Announces Q1 FY2023 Earnings Webcast

Applied Materials, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. will hold a webcast to discuss its first quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.



The live webcast will be accessible via the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977



