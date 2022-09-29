Applied Blockchain Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Applied Blockchain, Inc.

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company"), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation datacenters that provide power to blockchain infrastructure and support High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and financial results from the fiscal first quarter ended August 31, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the close of trading on the same day.



Applied Blockchain management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-0792

International number: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13733281

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Applied Blockchain’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time October 11, 2022 through October 25, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13733281

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide low-cost digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high performance computing (HPC) industry. The Company has partnered with the most recognized names in the industry to develop, deploy, and scale its business. Find more information at www.appliedblockchaininc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDBlockchain.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

APLD@gatewayir.com

Media Contact

Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 899-3135

APLD@gatewayir.com



