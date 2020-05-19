Applications open for new $350 Million Emergency Community Support Fund

OTTAWA, May 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Red Cross , Community Foundations of Canada and United Way Centraide Canada today launched calls for applications for the new Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). The Fund is a new $350 million investment by the Government of Canada to support charities and non-profit organizations serving vulnerable populations who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Community organizations can apply starting today. The funding, which was initially announced on April 21, 2020 by the Government of Canada, is a much-needed boost for community-based organizations who have seen demands for their services increase dramatically since the start of the pandemic.

The Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada and United Way Centraide Canada look forward to continuing to work together to support locally-led efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in communities from coast to coast to coast. Together, the organizations are working to ensure that rapid relief reaches those that need it most.

"Canadian charities and not for profits are always there to help you, in your time of need. But the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing real challenges to these important organizations. With today's announcement, the Government of Canada will be there for them so they can continue to be there for Canadians."

- The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

