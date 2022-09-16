Application Lifecycle Management Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Atlassian, IBM, Microsoft, HP, Digite & Others

Company Logo

The global application lifecycle management market is expected to grow from $4.00 billion in 2021 to $4.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The application lifecycle management market is expected to grow to $5.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



North America was the largest region in the application lifecycle management market in 2021. The regions covered in the application lifecycle management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid adoption of mobile devices is expected to propel the growth of the application lifecycle management market going forward. A mobile device refers to a small hand-held device that has a display screen with touch input and provides users with telephony capabilities.

Application lifecycle management helps in ease of use for mobile applications and also helps in mobile testing and quality management. For instance, according to the Economic Times, an India-based daily newspaper, as of October 2021, there were 1.18 billion mobile connections, 700 million Internet users, and 600 million smartphones in use in India. In addition, India has the greatest monthly data use, at almost 12 GB per person. Therefore, the rapid adoption of mobile devices is driving the growth of the application lifecycle management market.



New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the application lifecycle management market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Inflectra, a US-based company that develops application lifecycle management software, launched the latest version of the application lifecycle management SpiraTeam platform, the SpiraTest system. The new version of SpiraPlan v6.3 provides several key enhancements, such as saved views, shareable folders, new document upload controls, and major usability and performance enhancements.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Solution: Software; Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premises; Cloud

3) By Organisation Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs); Large Snterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); Telecom and IT; Media and Entertainment; Retail and eCommerce; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Energy and Utilities; Other Industry Verticals



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Application Lifecycle Management Market Characteristics



3. Application Lifecycle Management Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Application Lifecycle Management



5. Application Lifecycle Management Market Size And Growth



6. Application Lifecycle Management Market Segmentation

7. Application Lifecycle Management Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Application Lifecycle Management Market



9. China Application Lifecycle Management Market



10. India Application Lifecycle Management Market



11. Japan Application Lifecycle Management Market



12. Australia Application Lifecycle Management Market



13. Indonesia Application Lifecycle Management Market



14. South Korea Application Lifecycle Management Market



15. Western Europe Application Lifecycle Management Market



16. UK Application Lifecycle Management Market



17. Germany Application Lifecycle Management Market



18. France Application Lifecycle Management Market



19. Eastern Europe Application Lifecycle Management Market



20. Russia Application Lifecycle Management Market



21. North America Application Lifecycle Management Market



22. USA Application Lifecycle Management Market



23. South America Application Lifecycle Management Market



24. Brazil Application Lifecycle Management Market



25. Middle East Application Lifecycle Management Market



26. Africa Application Lifecycle Management Market



27. Application Lifecycle Management Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Application Lifecycle Management Market



29. Application Lifecycle Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Atlassian Corporation Plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Focus

CollabNet

Digite

Inflectra

Perforce

Siemens

CA Technologies Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Rocket Software Inc.

Changepoint Corporation

VersionOne Inc.

