Applicable Across Industries, Transcending Time, Spanning Different Eras - Zuen Tech Establishes an All-New Business Model through Resource Amalgamation.

Singapore, Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zuen Tech Corporation is a technology management firm that provides enterprises with services and solutions in the fields of marketing strategy, business operations and organization, information technology, digital transformation, corporate financing, mergers and acquisitions etc.



Businesses that form part of Zuen Tech include e-commerce platforms, brick-and-mortar entities, companies in the food and beverage industry, an exclusive clubhouse, retail stores selling designer goods and companies in the FinTech (Financial Technology) industry and is proud to announce about its e-commerce platform growth, which was launched recently.

About Zuen Mall

Zuen Mall is a one-stop e-commerce platform established by Zuen Tech, recently launched in September. With over 600 partner merchants, over 10,000 products and services available, the platform offers comprehensive range of products and services. Utilizing the dual channel retail business model where customers shop online and experience the product or service offline, the platform offers users and all-new shopping experience.

Zuen Mall is a platform that is committed to sharing wealth and innovation. The platform’s retail objective is to encourage entrepreneurship while engaging in consumption. Consumers utilizing the platform can enjoy savings of 7% on Goods and Services Tax as well as rebates of 6% when funding-in to their account. In addition, there will be daily lucky draws that consumers can participate in. Referring Zuen Mall to one’s friends and family can help to further create income and wealth as referral rewards will be given for referrals.

Finest chefs from the globe

To complement its online business operating model, Zuen Tech has also rolled out its experience centre. At the brick-and-mortar experience centre, consumers get to sample a variety of dishes from renowned chefs worldwide thereby bringing fresh and delicious food to a wider clientele.

Story continues

Zuen Tech is currently under Zuen Holdings, the main holding company with many subsidiaries under its umbrella. Zuen Holdings is expanding its ecosystem within the food and beverage industry by opening restaurant outlets under Yuan Cuisine Group. Yuan Cuisine Group's concept restaurant aims to realize the concept of "homemade dishes by restaurant standards".

Each concept promises a sensory experience with service that comes from the heart, immersing diners in an atmosphere that captures the subtleties of Chinese and Japanese culture, especially the best of the rich palette of culinary delights. With over 300 meal delivery vehicles in its fleet, the company can provide customers with "hot food" delivered to their doorstep.

“New Opportunities, New Ideas, New Markets, New Business Model – Consumption within ZUEN CHAIN’s Ecosystem, Sharing Wealth

As the digital economy era continues to evolve and develop, people are increasingly paying attention to their physical and mental wellness needs. Zuen Tech has developed a number of wellness courses which can help the body to eliminate toxins and waste, thereby reducing the burden on the human body, enabling the body to better absorb nutrients.

In an era where everyone can become an entrepreneur, Zuen Tech also provides consumers with entrepreneurial opportunities, where the average consumer can also earn through consumption. Zuen Tech also provides one-stop services such as financial support and operational consultancy services for entrepreneurial projects.

Luxury Club

The Luxury Lifestyle Club, a subsidiary under Zuen Holdings operates Club Di Lusso, an exclusive clubhouse at Tekka Place where members not only get to enjoy elegance and luxury that is visually pleasing but also gastronomic delights prepared by Michelin-starred chefs that is specially catered to one’s palates.

There are dedicated sommeliers to mix drinks for members, spa services as well as movie and karaoke facilities. Members may also choose to enjoy a day out at sea on a private yacht with beloved family and friends to enjoy the scenery or indulge in a romantic getaway.

All the above-mentioned platforms, services and entities are built around the Total Wellness blockchain platform established by Zuen Tech, the ZUEN Chain ecosystem. This will completely transform the currently highly fragmented market and build a bridge between businesses and consumers that is characterized by trust and transparency.

The usage of the blockchain technology

The ZUEN Chain Alliance adopted the ground-breaking blockchain technology in its quest for the worldwide establishment of the total wellness industry and to enable all to enjoy a unified sharing platform.

ZUE Token is the only utility token within the ZUEN Chain ecosystem, currently trading at Pancakeswap, a decentralized exchange. The ZUE Token is not only capable of facilitating cross-border transactions but can also be utilized in a number of other real-life applications such as travel and tourism sharing, shared pensions, shared temples etc, making it a token that is truly capable of transcending value chains across industries and bringing digitization, smaller denominations, liquidity, transparency and borderless movements to the world of investments, thus putting the creation and sharing of wealth within reach for most.

Media Contact:

Company: Zuen Holdings

Contact Name: Morgan Zhang

Address: 190 Middle Road #18-05 Fortune Centre, Singapore 188979

E-mail: media@zuenholdings.com

Website: www.zuenholdings.com



