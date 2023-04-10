Appliance repairman from small SC town makes it to ‘American Idol’ top 24

An appliance repairman from Bamberg sang his way into the top 24 on “American Idol” during a show broadcast Sunday night.

Warren Peay, who is also a workshop leader at Colston Baptist Church, appeared without his guitar as he had in his two previous appearances and sang an Allman Brothers tune “Whipping Post.”

The format of the show, called “Showstopper Final Judgment,” was for the contestants to perform before a studio audience, with the judges watching from a balcony seat, and then meet with them later.

Host Ryan Seacrest called the round “survival of the fittest.”

When Peay walked out to sing, Judge Katy Perry said with surprise, “What the hell? No guitar.”

He wore his signature jeans, flannel shirt and cowboy hat, his long hair and beard shining in the stage lights.

As is said among entertainers, he left it all on the stage, with rousing vocals and confident stage presence. When Peay sat down before them, Luke Bryan said, “What do you think of all this?”

Peay responded, “It’s a long way from home, a little fancy for my taste.”

He said he would very much like to leave appliances behind and make singing his full-time career.

“You have cleared yet another hurdle. You’re in the top 24,” Bryan said.

Afterward, Peay was filmed saying he would have been fine if he had gone home. He misses his family, who he normally sees everyday, he said.

Previously, he said of Bamberg that it is a town “where everybody talks about leaving but nobody does.”

Perry has called Peay authentic and Judge Lionel Richie predicted he’d be in the top 10.

In all, 11 singers were chosen for the top 24 and two more performed, but their fates were held over until Monday’s show. Three were shown being cut.

Two singers from South Carolina were shown in previous shows as making it to Showstopper but were not shown performing Sunday night.

A short teaser was shown of Mariah Faith of Conway with her head in her hands amid a montage of the remaining contestants responding with joy, surprise or sadness.

Story continues

Perry tried to amp the tension in telling the various singers their fate. She told one to go home, paused a beat and added “and pack your bags to come back to the top 24.”

Also selected to continue in the competition last week was Preston Duffee of Hartsville.

American Idol’s media page says Faith and Duffee will be on Monday’s show.

The competition among the top 24 continues with the April 16 episode at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii. Each week, singers are cut until three are left for the May 21 finale.

Other South Carolina singers selected for Hollywood week were Aiden Adair of Clover, Tripp Taylor of Florence, Janora Brown of Lake City, Brayden Philips of Lancaster, and Ophrah Kablan of Clio.

South Carolina has had one Idol winner, Beaufort native Candice Glover, in the 12th season. She has since released one album and appeared on Broadway.

Idol’s usual time slot is 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC.