Appleton looks to consolidate advantage as UK Pro League resumes

21-year-old Appleton is hoping to return to winning ways in Loughborough

The 2021 UK Pro League resumes with a bang from Monday as Week 4 takes place in Loughborough.

The Premier League of British tennis pits the UK’s top professionals against one another across eight weeks of competition in a race to the qualify for the UK Pro League Finals Week in December.

Three exciting rounds have been concluded and with valuable ranking points at stake once more, attention now turns to the latest action-packed week in a competition which has over half a million pounds worth of prize money up for grabs across the season.

The UK Pro League is live on BT Sport and Week 4 provides an array of exciting match-ups.

🚨The UK Pro League is back🚨



The 4th week of the UK Pro League starts tomorrow!



Follow it live from 10 a.m. on the UK Pro League website and BT Sport Extra. 🔵🔴#UKPL pic.twitter.com/zJtc5lQL8x — UK Pro League Tennis (@UKPLeague) April 25, 2021

Anton Matusevich and Emily Appleton are the current front-runners but the former is absent this week, opening up opportunities for the chasing pack to close the gap in the men’s competition.

Billy Harris, currently sitting second, is among those hoping to do just that and he begins his week against Dan Cox on Monday.

Henry Patten, meanwhile, made an instant impact in Week 3 having not featured in the first two events of the competition.

The 24-year-old came through a thrilling semi-final 7-6, 7-6 against Julian Cash a fortnight ago only to meet an inspired Matusevich in the final, going down 5-7, 1-6 against a player who did not drop a set across the week.

Patten collected 15 points from his runners-up finish and building on that tally in the leader’s absence will be top of his agenda – he opens up against George Houghton on Monday.

Of the other contenders, Josh Paris will look to find the form that saw him emerge as the Week 1 winner while Cox is hoping to continue a consistent start to his campaign.

In the women’s competition, Eliz Maloney gets Monday’s action underway against Amelia Bissett on Court 1 aiming to build on a superb performance in Week 3.

The 20-year-old denied Appleton a third straight table-topping week with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the final to move 13 points behind the leader at the summit.

Appleton will be out to re-assert her authority in Week 4 while Freya Christie and Alice Gillan, third and fifth respectively, are looking to enhance their own credentials.

Week 4 begins on Monday, April 26 at the Dan Maskell Tennis Centre – and you can watch all the action unfold live on BT Sport as the UK’s top talent face off on the Loughborough courts.