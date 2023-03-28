Apple's iOS 16.4 is out now. These are all the new emojis available on your iPhone

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Own an iPhone? It's time for another update.

Apple rolled out the newest update for iPhones, iOS 16.4, which includes several features and security enhancements, along with a fresh batch of emojis.

Along with the launch of the iPhone's next software update, available since Monday, Apple also released watchOS 9.4, the latest version of software for the Apple Watch.

Both software updates are available through the Settings app on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

According to Apple, the update features 21 new emoji, which includes a combination of animals, hand gestures, and objects. The additions bring the total amount of emojis available to more than 3,600.

How is your Emoji-nal intelligence?: A guide to the melting face emoji, other misused symbols

Always on YouTube?: Here are 6 tips, tricks and secrets to make your binging better

Keep an eye out for these new emoji coming to your iPhone soon.
Keep an eye out for these new emoji coming to your iPhone soon.

What emojis are available in iOS 16.4?

Here's the list of emojis now available on iPhone, as chronicled by website Emojipedia:

  • Shaking face

  • Pushing hand (both left and right)

  • Pink heart

  • Gray heart

  • Light blue heart

  • Donkey

  • Moose

  • Goose

  • Wing

  • Jellyfish

  • Hyacinth

  • Pea Pod

  • Ginger

  • Folding Hand Fan

  • Hair Pick

  • Flute

  • Maracas

  • Khanda

  • Wireless

What features will iOS 16.4 include?

Along with security updates, iOS 16.4 adds a couple other features, such as notifications for web apps added to the home screen, voice isolation for cellular calls, and a new accessibility setting allowing users to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected.

How to download iOS 16.4

Users can go to the Settings app on their iPhone, select General, then select Software Update. Then, click download and install. To be safe, make sure your smartphone is plugged to a charger so it doesn't shut off during the update.

Should I download iOS 16.4?

It's important to keep your iPhone updated with the latest software since it includes updates to protect your smartphone's security. Plus, how can you turn down a jellyfish emoji?

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple iOS 16.4: The new emoji you can use on iPhone

Latest Stories

  • Putin and Xi’s plot to control the internet will leave the West in the dust

    When President Xi whispered a few sweet nothings into Vladimir Putin’s ear last week, it was a private exchange that they wanted everyone to hear.

  • Apple is reportedly planning to reveal its next big thing in 3 months — and some within the company are worried

    Some within Apple are reportedly concerned about how expensive and popular the company's mixed reality headset will be when it launches in June.

  • Apple launches buy now, pay later service in US

    The service, Apple Pay Later, will allow users to split purchases into four payments spread over six weeks with no interest or fees, the company said. Users can apply for loans between $50 and $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay, according to the company. Apple Pay is accepted by over 85% of U.S. retailers, the company said.

  • Score a 50-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV for just $280 — that's 40% off

    Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes. Don't miss the deals on the 43- and 55-inch sets too.

  • Some laid-off staff at Google's Irish office could be given severance packages worth $320,000, report says

    According to the Sunday Times newspaper, staff being laid off in Ireland will get six weeks severance pay per year worked at the company.

  • Mexico will not prohibit Chinese-owned TikTok app, says president

    The Mexican government will not ban the popular video sharing social media application TikTok, the country's president said on Monday, even as the United States moves closer to a possible prohibition on the Chinese-owned app due to security concerns. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed "complete freedom" when asked about the platform during his regular morning news conference, after TikTok's chief executive faced a grilling by U.S. lawmakers last week. The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday the United States has not presented any evidence that TikTok presents a threat to national security.

  • Elon Musk says he's working on Twitter's customer service — but some Tesla and Starlink customers haven't been impressed when trying to receive support

    Elon Musk said Twitter users must have "good customer service for money," but Tesla owners and Starlink users have criticized the lack of support.

  • Oxbotica, Google Cloud partner to scale up autonomous software

    Oxbotica and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud said on Tuesday they are partnering up to speed up the deployment of the British self-driving software startup's autonomous software platform to customers around the world. Oxbotica will use Google Cloud infrastructure to create "scalable, safe, and reliable" autonomous driving solutions for its customers in last-mile logistics, agriculture, light industry, and public transport, the companies said. The companies said Oxbotica will use Google Cloud products to develop and test its self-driving technology, including generating digital twins to validate its platform.

  • Ottawa's slow rollout of internet to First Nations creating economic rift: audit

    OTTAWA — The federal government's slow rollout of high-speed internet to rural areas is putting First Nations at an economic disadvantage while billions of dollars earmarked to fix the issue remains untouched, says Canada's auditor general. The lack of internet access continues to exclude First Nation reserves from accessing education, work and medical or government services online, Karen Hogan says in a report released Monday — despite there being billions of dollars in last year's budget to ad

  • Save $500 on this robot vacuum cleaner on Amazon, just in time for spring cleaning

    Save $500 on this "life saver" of a vacuum with Amazon's latest deal.

  • That selfie you posted on Instagram? Companies are using it in unethical ways | Opinion

    Duke University AI scholar: The US needs a federal agency to help protect your biometric data.

  • Watch Eugene Levy travel the globe in new series 'The Reluctant Traveler' for Apple TV+

    'Schitt's Creek' star Eugene Levy travels the world in his new series 'The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy' on Apple TV+.

  • US House speaker McCarthy: TikTok bill going ahead

    STORY: U.S. lawmakers will move ahead with a controversial bill to get TikTok banned in the country. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted the news on Sunday, amid national security concerns about the short video app, which is owned by China-based company ByteDance. There are growing calls in the United States to ban TikTok, or to pass bipartisan legislation to give President Joe Biden's administration legal authority to seek a ban. Devices owned by the U.S. government were recently banned from having the app installed. McCarthy said on Twitter, quote: “The House will be moving forward with legislation to protect Americans from the technological tentacles of the Chinese Communist Party.” On Thursday, House Committee lawmakers from both parties grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew for about five hours over concerns involving the app. Asked if the app has spied on Americans at Beijing's request, Chew said “No”. But his answer sounded less firm regarding the company's disclosure in December, that some China-based ByteDance employees had improperly accessed TikTok user data of two journalists and were no longer employed by the company. Chew said, "I don't think that spying is the right way to describe it." He went on to say reports involved an "internal investigation" before being cut off. McCarthy also tweeted on Sunday that: "It's very concerning that the CEO of TikTok can't be honest and admit what we already know to be true — China has access to TikTok user data." The app has 150 million American users. TikTok says it has spent more than $1.5 billion on data security efforts and is contracted with U.S. firm Oracle Corp to store TikTok’s U.S. user data.

  • Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said on Monday. Many U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app, alleging the app could be used for data collection, content censorship and harm to children's mental health.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checks Trump's Crowd-Size Boast With A Damning Photo

    The late night host had the receipts on the ex-president's Texas rally.

  • Stormy Daniels destroys critic with three word response after being attacked for sex with married Trump

    ‘Why did he invite me to his room, take off his clothes and corner me when I came out of the bathroom even though he knew he had a wife?’ adult actor tweets

  • Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Minutes Before Massacre

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just

  • Xi Jinping’s plan to annex Russian territory is there for all to see

    The long-debated agreement on “Power of Siberia 2” (POS2) – a massive pipeline project to pump gas from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia – has become emblematic of the one-sided and slightly abusive relationship between China and Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. It is not good news for Moscow.

  • Trudeau mocked over ‘lame’ Biden state dinner menu

    ‘You can almost sense that this is the $79 pp option at a mid-tier catering company’

  • Who is the Nashville school shooter who killed six at private Christian school?

    Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.