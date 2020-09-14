Apple's AirPods Pro are finally back on sale for less than $200

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

One thing we all know to be true about Apple products? They don't go on sale very often. So when a discount comes along on one of the tech giant's bestsellers, we tend to want to shout it from the rooftops. Case in point: the Apple AirPods Pro, which are currently being offered for less than $200.

While Apple's latest and greatest earbuds usually retail for $249, you can snag them for $199 right now at Amazon. That's a total savings of $50, beating our last post by $20.99 and matching the lowest price we've ever seen on these earbuds. Note that you can also get the company's Apple AirPods with charging case for $129 at Staples, which is down $30 from their regular $159.

We dubbed the AirPods Pro the best true wireless earbuds of 2020, as we were floored by the quality, fit, design, ultra-long battery life, and impressive noise-cancelation they afforded. In other words? We loved pretty much everything about them. In fact, in our in-depth review, our tester confidently stated that these buds are the best headphones Apple has ever made.

They certainly made vast improvements over the standard AirPods 2 by being water- and sweat-resistant and adding active noise-cancelation. They're also far more comfortable thanks to the silicone ear tips, which come in three different sizes for a super snug fit that beat out its predecessor's one-size-fits-all design. Like the previous model, the Pros still support wireless charging and pair seamlessly with other Apple devices.

In addition, Apple announced at its WWDC event in June that the AirPods Pro will get a new spatial audio feature by applying "directional audio filters" to place sounds "virtually anywhere in a space," giving you yet another reason to upgrade to the Pro model.

The only downside seems to be the usually-high price tag, but for less than $200, all doubts are eliminated. They sold out quickly at this price last time, however, so get 'em while the getting's good!

