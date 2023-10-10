Apple Watches Are on Sale at Amazon's October Prime Day, Including the New Series 9 and Ultra 2 Models

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

You can save up to $130 if you shop today

If you’re someone who likes to track how far you’ve walked or glance at text messages while you’re working out, a smartwatch can help you keep tabs on your goals without needing to carry your cell phone with you.

And you don’t have to wait until the holidays to get one — so many Apple watches are on sale right now during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, a huge savings event similar to Prime Day. Kicking off today, October 10, and running until tomorrow, October 11, Amazon’s two-day shopping event is offering thousands of Black Friday-worthy discounts on all of your favorite products, including Apple AirPods, MacBook laptops, popular smartwatches, and more.

You can get the latest Apple watch, the Series 9 with a Midnight Aluminum Case, on sale for $50 less as part of Amazon’s October Prime Day. Or, snag even more savings with other popular models, like the Apple Watch Series 8, which is the lowest price it’s been in 30 days at 20 percent off (that’s $80 in savings); plus, the Ultra 2, which offers 36 hours of battery life, is going for $774, the lowest price it’s ever been at Amazon.

But you’ll want to hurry — these jaw-dropping deals on Apple smartwatches won’t last forever, and popular models are going fast. Keep scrolling for the best deals on Apple watches top shop during Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day 2023.

Apple Watches on Sale at Amazon for October Prime Day

There’s a reason why you see so many people wearing Apple smartwatches — not only do they track steps and miles, but they can also play music, display the weather, and allow you to keep tabs on your sleep cycle. Some watches have emergency features that can detect when the wearer has taken a fall, making it a handy companion you can rely on while on the go.

Did we mention that it also tells time? It is a watch, after all. There are so many benefits to having an Apple smartwatch, and now’s the time to splurge with the huge savings taking place on popular watches during Amazon’s October Prime Day.

Apple Watch Series 8 Smartwatch with Midnight Starlight Aluminum Case

$399

$319

Buy on Amazon

If you’re an Apple fan, then you know that Apple products rarely go on sale. But during Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days, you can get a smartwatch for under $300. The Series 8 Smartwatch, which came out in 2022, is currently 20 percent off.



The smartwatch is known for its advanced sensors to help you track your heart rate, sleep cycles, blood oxygen, and body temperature. The watch has a built-in ECG, so you can keep tabs on your heart rate, and it can record how much time you spend in REM to help improve your sleep. The watch detects body temperature fluctuations during menstruation and ovulation, which is helpful for women tracking their fertility.

Sometimes accidents happen, and the Series 8 smartwatch can help save a life thanks to its crash and fall detection technology. The watch can sense when you’ve fallen and will automatically connect you with emergency services with the touch of a button. You can make calls, respond to texts, and send voice commands to the hands-free watch, too.

The hands-free design also means that you can run, walk, hike, and bike without worrying about fidgeting with your phone. And it’s designed to be durable outdoors — the watch is crack, water, and dust-resistant. With such a steep discount, the Series 8 Smartwatch is bound to sell out, so you’ll want to snag it while you can.

Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch with Midnight Sport Loop

$441

$390

Buy on Amazon

Apple’s latest smartwatch is included in Amazon’s October Prime Day event — you can snag the Series 9 watch for $51 less. The device has all of the health-tracking, hands-free benefits of its predecessor, plus a new S9 chip, which gives off a brighter display and provides faster Siri commands.

The S9 chip also boasts a new capability called Double Tap, which means you can tap your index finger and thumb on your watch twice to activate certain features, like starting music or initiating kitchen timers. Just be sure to disable AssistiveTouch in the settings app before using it.

You can use Apple Pay, unlock compatible Apple tech like your MacBook from afar, and stay protected with fall and crash detection technology with this smartwatch. Wearing it also unlocks three free months of Apple Fitness+, which offers a large selection of at-home workouts, including yoga, strength training, cycling, treadmill runs, kickboxing, Pilates, and more — wherever, whenever (so long as you’re wearing your watch!)

Right now at Amazon, the carbon-neutral Series 9 Apple Smartwatch is going for its lowest price in 30 days.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case with Indigo Alpine Loop

$811

$774

Buy on Amazon

Like Apple’s first Ultra, the Ultra 2 is its sport watch, designed for outdoor activities. Most notably, the screen is larger than the other models — it has a 49 mm case that’s made of recycled titanium — plus a brighter display.

The titanium case is crack-proof and water-resistant up to 100 meters, making it a great choice for adventurous activities like rock climbing, cycling, hiking, and more. It also has cellular built-in, so you can call and text using the watch, even overseas.

The advanced metrics of the watch help you track heart rate, create custom workouts, and follow new cycling routes. Its GPS helps you calculate distance, pace, and route maps, and the battery life lasts up to 36 hours, or 72 hours on low power mode.

If you’re looking to spend less time scrolling on your phone but still want to stay connected, consider adding an Apple Watch to your tech collection. Whether you’re looking to keep up with your workouts, go on a hands-free run with music, or just wear a watch that can help keep you safe, now’s the ideal time to finally try out an Apple Watch.

But you’ll want to hurry and snag one before they go back to full price after Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days, which ends in 24 hours. Keep scrolling for more discounted models.

