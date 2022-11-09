Apple Watch Ultra review: the super-charged smartwatch

Samuel Gibbs Consumer technology editor
·7 min read

For the first time in years, there’s a new top Apple smartwatch model available that’s beefier, hardier, lasts longer and is aimed squarely at dethroning Garmin at the top of the adventure watch market. But does the Apple Watch Ultra really compete? Not quite.

The new watch is not cheap, of course, and only works with an iPhone. It costs £849 ($799/A$1,299) – well above the entry point SE which starts at £259 and the Series 8 in the middle of the range costing £419 and up. That said, you can easily spend £779 on the nicest Series 8 models.

That puts high-end Ultra up against the likes of its chief rival, Garmin’s £749 Epix, but below the heady prices of £1,000-plus luxury smartwatches from Montblanc, Tag Heuer and others.

Inside the Ultra is essentially a Series 8. It has the same chip, sensors and software, which instantly makes it the most capable smartwatch on the market. But the outside is bigger, thicker, meaner-looking and made of titanium.

The flat screen is twice as bright, made of scratch-resistant sapphire glass and surrounded by a metal bezel to protect it from impact. The left side has a new “action” button and 40% louder speaker capable of producing an 86dB siren for attracting attention in the wilderness.

It looks like it means business: rugged in an expensive-looking way that’s eye-catching. Despite measuring 49mm across your wrist, the Ultra is fairly compact for an adventure watch and still easily slides under shirt cuffs. It comes with a choice of three strap types, but will take existing 44mm or 45mm Apple Watch bands, too.

The trail loop is an improved version of Apple’s sport loop and is extremely comfortable for general wearing and running with a slight stretch. The alpine loop is a tough nylon band that resembles straps on hiking bags with a g-loop buckle. It is also very comfortable and stands out on your wrist.

The ocean band is an eye-catching, thick rubber strap designed for water sports. It has an adjustable metal strap keeper that tightly secures the free end to stop it getting caught on things.

Specifications

  • Case size: 49mm

  • Case thickness: 14.4mm

  • Weight: 61.3g

  • Processor: S8

  • Storage: 32GB

  • Operating system: WatchOS 9.1

  • Water resistance: 100 metres (10ATM)

  • Sensors: HR, ECG, spO2, temp, depth, mic, speaker, NFC, dual-band GNSS, compass, altimeter

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, wifi n, NFC, ultra wideband, optional 4G/eSIM

Bigger battery

The Ultra has a 76% larger battery than other models and routinely lasts just under twice as long, at about 68 hours of continuous wearing between charges. That is two days, two nights and most of a third day, including 30 minutes of exercise a day and sleep tracking overnight. Without exercise I could squeeze three days out it.

Still, that’s under half as long as Garmin’s OLED-screen Epix and miles behind the two-week-plus Fenix 7. But compare workout tracking times and the Ultra is a lot closer. The Epix lasts about 15 hours of running tracking at its highest accuracy dual-band GPS mode or up to 42 hours with standard GPS only. The Ultra manages at least 12 hours of running in my testing with the same dual-band GPS tracking, which is certainly long enough for a marathon or 50km ultramarathon, but not quite long enough for longer 100km or 100 mile races with default settings.

A low-power mode can be enabled for workouts, which turns off the always-on screen and a few general usage alert features, extending battery life by roughly five hours. To go further, you can reduce tracking accuracy to heart rate readings once a minute and GPS readings once every two minutes instead of every second.

The Ultra charges fairly fast hitting 80% from dead in just over an hour and a full charge in just over 90 minutes using the USB-C magnetic charging puck.

Better workout tracking

Apple has improved its workout tracking for the Ultra in a couple of ways. The screen can show six lines of metrics plus time (five on smaller models) and is extremely bright, so you can see it easily in direct sunlight. It has the aforementioned dual-band GPS technology, which increases accuracy in and around dense urban areas and generally matched rivals. The Ultra also has “precision start”, which allows you to wait to get lock on your heart rate and GPS before setting off, a software feature that should be on every Apple Watch.

There are a few missing key features compared with rivals, however. It lacks proper navigation or offline maps so you can’t load up a running or trail route leaving waypoints in the compass app or breadcrumb trails your only option to get back to the start. You can’t attach an external power meter – a common tool for endurance events. For running, you have to press the crown and action button to pause the workout, which is awkward. You also can’t set it to lock the screen automatically when working out, which means you can accidentally stop tracking or press random on-screen buttons during more strenuous activities without realising it.

None of these are deal-killers for general or occasional long-distance sportspeople, but absolutely could be for the target market of adventurers, multisport or endurance athletes.

Apple has also added a depth gauge and water temperature sensors to the watch, so that it can act as a recreational dive guide to depths of 40 metres. An app that turns it into a full dive computer to plan and log trips will be available in the near future.

Sustainability

Apple does not provide an expected lifespan for the battery but it should last in excess of 500 full charge cycles with at least 80% of its original capacity and can be replaced for £105. Any other repairs cost £509.

The Ultra contains recycled gold, plastic, rare earth elements, tin and tungsten. Apple offers trade-in and free recycling for devices, and breaks down the watch’s environmental impact in its report.

Price

The Apple Watch Ultra costs £849 ($799/A$1,299). For comparison, the Apple Watch SE costs £259, the Series 8 costs from £419, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro costs £429, Garmin Fenix 7 costs £599 and the Garmin Epix costs £749.

Verdict

The Ultra is the biggest, best and most expensive Apple Watch you can get.

At its core it is a Series 8 turned up to 11, with a bigger battery, brighter screen, new sensors and an additional button, instantly making it the most capable smartwatch available for iPhones. Day to day its new rugged, yet expensive, look sets it apart from its siblings and makes it a statement watch. It looks great and works well.

But Apple is aiming at the adventure watch market dominated by Garmin’s high-end lines. Here the Ultra is not quite an outright winner. It is about 70% there, offering most of the features explorers and elite athletes need. But it falls short on battery for long endurance events, and lacks route mapping and compatibility with key external sensors. It is missing simple things such as in-workout button customisation and the ability to automatically lockout the touchscreen during activities. All of these are standard features on rivals.

None of these are likely to be deal-breakers for more casual or occasional athletes, but will be for those that really push the limit and rely on their sports watches. Garmin doesn’t have too much to worry about here yet, but most of the Ultra’s foibles can and probably will be solved by software additions. At which point all bets are off.

Pros: comprehensive smartwatch, health-tracking and safety features, ECG, great activity tracking, 100m water resistance, longer three-day battery life, long software support, recycled materials, optional 4G, rugged design that stands out.

Cons: very expensive, only works with an iPhone, no workout route planning or offline maps, no external sensor support beyond heart rate, battery life too short for longest common endurance events.

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic