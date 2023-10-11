The new Apple Watch Series 9: how it measures up against competitors Google, Samsung

I really like the new Apple Watch Series 9. It reminds me a lot of my Apple Watch Series 8.

I’ve been evaluating the latest smartwatches from Apple, Samsung and Google. And at first blush, separating this year’s models from their predecessors seems a little like deciphering whether that SUV in the parking lot is a 2019 or 2020 Chevy Tahoe.

That’s good news if you splurged for a new smartwatch last fall, because your investment is anything but obsolete. By the same token, there’s more to this year’s models than powder-coated wheel finishes and trim decals. So if you’re considering an upgrade after a few years – or even switching teams – there’s plenty to consider.

In broad daylight

Apple and Samsung have turned it up to … 2,000. That’s 2,000 nits, a measure of brightness, Which is, like, really bright.

Both the new Apple Watch Series 9 (starting at $399 for 41mm, $529 as tested, 45mm aluminum with LTE) and the Samsung Watch 6 Classic (starting at $369.99 for 43mm, $449.99 as tested, 47mm stainless steel with LTE) are incredibly easy to read – even here, in the extreme desert sun. For some reason, I found the Series 9’s 2,000-nit display to be somewhat brighter and crisper than the Watch 6 Classic’s 2,000-nit display.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 (starting at $349.99, $399.99 as tested with LTE) checks in at 1,000 nits, the same as the inaugural Pixel Watch as well as last year’s offerings from Samsung and Apple. Although it pales in comparison to the 2,000-nit displays, I can still read the 1,000-nit screens outside. And if you’re more likely to read a message in Scarsdale than Scottsdale, then the new 2,000-nit options may not have the same appeal.

Apple Watch Series 9 (iOS)

Apple also upgraded the Watch’s internal processors, which the company credits for a few new features, like “Double Tap.” The Double Tap hand gesture – the Watch detects when you quickly press your thumb and middle fingers together – can help control the device when you can’t reach over with your other hand to answer a call or scan alerts. In my beta-testing of the feature, it worked a lot like “Assistive Touch,” which Apple introduced two years ago, only a bit snappier.

The added horsepower also gives Siri offline capabilities that improve the voice assistant’s speed and accuracy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Android)

A lot of what’s new-and-improved with Samsung’s flagship smartwatch actually comes from Google’s Wear OS, which Samsung recommitted to a couple years ago. The Watch 6 Classic is livelier and more responsive than the Watch 5 Pro, with better graphics for alerts and more engaging apps. And sleep tracking seems to be more reliable, accurate and – as a consequence – relevant.

Although the processor and sensors are largely identical, the Watch 6 Classic is easier to visually identify because Samsung brought back a popular engagement tool: the rotating bezel.

Google Pixel Watch 2 (Android)

The Google offering, available Thursday, endured the most substantial changes year over year, by far. It is. But it is just the second iteration of a formidable undertaking to meld the popular fitness platform from Fitbit, which Google bought four years ago, with the premium Wear OS smartwatch ecosystem. It’s already spawned a worthy contender. But there’s still a lot to do.

The Pixel Watch 2 boasts a new, more accurate heartrate sensor that is much better at tracking vigorous activity. There’s now a temperature sensor as well as cEDA for stress monitoring. It has an upgraded processor and more durable glass. It also runs the new Wear OS 4, just like Samsung’s Watch 6 series.

The Fitbit/Wear mix-and-match journey is most evident when the two platforms have a different approach to the same task. For example, Fitbit’s all-in-one app is at odds with how Wear OS – and other vendors as well, for that matter – on-board and configure hardware. That has made it challenging for Fitbit to add Google features to its devices, just as it has been for Google to add Fitbit’s app to its devices.

It is also making it challenging to swap back and forth between the Pixel Watch 2 and the original Watch or – more difficult – traditional Fitbit devices. I’m juggling three wearables right now – the new Fitbit Charge 6 as well as the two Pixel Watches – and it can be downright aggravating. Conversely, that process is automatic and hassle-free for those swapping Apple or Samsung devices. Samsung’s relative ease at handling the task is particularly illustrative, given that Google’s own Wear OS is managing the handoff.

Through it all, the 41mm Pixel Watch 2 is an attractive, well-built watch with a great health and fitness pedigree. I wish Google would offer two sizes, as Apple and Samsung do. I prefer the beefier, 45mm-47mm options. Hopefully Google will get around to that in future revisions.

I also wish Google would offer better battery life. But I’m not holding my breath.

Which Apple Watch has longest battery life?

Unfortunately, Big Tech seems content to offer mediocre battery life for their pricey, high-powered smartwatches. Apple has never promised more than a waking day between charges on full power.

That obviously hasn’t hurt Apple – and Samsung has taken a cue. The Watch 6 Classic simply matches Apple battery life, rather than beating it with 36- to 48-hour battery life, as in previous generations.

Most disappointing is Google, which is foregoing Fitbit’s multiday battery legacy by providing up to just 24 hours of power in the Pixel Watch 2.

Multiday battery life would be a major upgrade. It’s not only more convenient. It also makes smartwatches more engaging. For one thing, it dramatically boosts the likelihood of tracking sleep, one of the most crucial health indicators.

Which smartwatch to choose?

Battery life aside, these are three very good watches to choose from. So if you’re kicking the tires on a new model, don’t let the recycled styling dissuade you. The Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch series are both locked in after years of refinement. And while it’s comparatively early on for the Pixel Watch series, Google has done a good job so far combining two very established platforms.

USA TODAY columnist Mike Feibus is president and principal analyst of FeibusTech, a Scottsdale, Arizona, market research and consulting firm. Reach him at mikef@feibustech.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple Watch Series 9: How it compares to Samsung, Google watches