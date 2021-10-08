Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Order To Begin Today in India at 5:30 PM IST

Apple Watch Series 7 will be made available for pre-order today in India. The smartwatch was launched along with iPhone 13 Series, iPad Mini and New iPad last month. Today, Watch Series 7 customers will be able to pre-order the device in India from 5:30 PM IST via the Apple India website, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other retail stores. The Apple India website also reveals that the smartwatch will be available from October 15, 2021. Apple Watch Series 7 Prices Reportedly Revealed on Flipkart.

Earlier this week, the Indian pricing of Watch Series 7 was leaked by a tipster 'Ishan Agarwal'. According to the tipster, the smartwatch's Aluminium model with 41mm size will be priced at Rs 41,900 whereas the 45mm size will be available at Rs 44,900.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 (Photo Credits: Apple)

The 41 and 45mm Cellular variants will cost Rs 50,900 and Rs 53,900 respectively. On the other side, Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless (GPS + Cellular only) 41mm and 45mm models will be available at Rs 69,900 and Rs 73,900 respectively.

Apple's new Watch Series come with a large retina display, thin bezels and an S6 chip. It will be offered in five shades - green, blue, red, starlight and midnight. The new smartwatch is crack, dust and water-resistant. It also gets soft round corners, redesigned buttons, a full keyboard to type text, 18-hour battery life, a USB-C charging port. Apple Watch Series 7 runs on watchOS 8 out of the box and comes with health tracking features such as blood oxygen level measurement, atrial fibrillation tracking and ECG.