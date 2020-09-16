Apple Watch Series 6 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Apple Watch Series 6 is here, and it shows Apple is taking an even greater focus on personal health. It introduces a new blood oxygen level sensor that can measure your O2 levels even while you sleep, as well as an always-on altimeter for the hikers among us. Combined with a brighter always-on display and quirky new watch faces, it goes one step further than the Series 5 in offering a comprehensive health-and-fitness tracker that doubles as a very usable smartwatch.

It’s not the only new smartwatch in town, however. Samsung released its Galaxy Watch 3 in August, and it’s every bit as good as you’d expect a smartwatch from Samsung to be. It takes a more classical watch approach to its design, while adding a nifty rotating bezel that makes using its features as effortless as possible.

It’s a great smartwatch, and so too is the Apple Watch Series 6. The question is: Which one is better? We compare the two watches to find out, looking at how they measure up in terms of their designs, displays, health features, batteries, and special features. This should give you a good idea of which smartwatch best suits you.

Specs

Apple Watch Series 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Display size 40mm: 1.57 inches 44mm: 1.78 inches 41mm: 1.2 inches 45mm: 1.4 inches Body size 40mm: 40 x 34 x 10.7mm (1.57 x 1.34 x 0.41 inches) 44mm: 44 x 38 x 10.7mm (1.73 x 1.50 x 0.41 inches) 41mm: 42.5 x 41 x 11.3 mm (1.67 x 1.61 x 0.44 inches) 45mm: 46.2 x 45 x 11.1 mm (1.82 x 1.77 x 0.44 inches) Resolution 40mm: 324 x 394 pixels (326 pixels per inch) 44mm: 368 x 448 pixels (326 pixels per inch) 41mm: 360 x 360 pixels (364 pixels per inch) 45mm: 360 x 360 pixels (364 pixels per inch) Touchscreen 40mm: 1.57-inch LTPO OLED Retina display w/ Force Touch 44mm: 1.78-inch LTPO OLED Retina display w/ Force Touch 41mm: 1.2-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen 45mm: 1.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen Storage 32GB 8GB Wireless interface Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, LTE Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, LTE Depth 10.7mm 41mm: 11.3mm 45mm: 11.1mm Blood Oxygen Sensor

Yes Yes Accelerometer Yes Yes Gyroscope Yes Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Heart rate sensor Yes Yes Barometer Yes Yes GPS Yes Yes Compass Yes No Water-resistant Yes Yes Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 120 hours (low usage) Price From $400 From $400 Availability Apple Samsung DT review News 4 out of 5 stars

Design and display

You may be unsurprised to hear the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t really depart from the design of the Apple Watch 5. It retains the distinctive “squircle” shape, encased in a choice of either stainless steel, aluminum, or titanium, all of which look suitably sleek and refined. This time, however, Apple has extended the range of colors and bands on offer, adding a new blue color to the range available with aluminum cases, while also adding graphite and yellow gold to its stainless steel selection.

It looks gorgeous, but then so does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 — albeit in different ways. While the Apple Watch 6 has something space-age and ultra-modern about it, the Galaxy Watch 3 goes for a more traditional design. It apes the look of a normal watch, coming in a circle case and providing an always-on display that mimics an analog watch face. Outside observers won’t suspect you’re wearing a smartwatch, and this may appeal to anyone with more inconspicuous tastes.

The displays of both smartwatches are also very sharp. The Apple Watch 6 offers a resolution of either 324 x 394 pixels or 368 x 448 pixels, depending on whether you opt for the 40mm or 44mm version. Either way, you’ll be getting 326 pixels per inch, which actually falls short of the Galaxy Watch 3’s 364 pixels per inch. This makes Samsung’s watch a little crisper, although either version of the Apple Watch 6 comes with a larger display than either version (41mm or 45mm) of the Galaxy Watch 3, so anyone who prefers larger screens may be happier with Apple’s device.

Given that the watches cater to different tastes in terms of their designs and displays, we’re going to call this round a tie.

Winner: Tie

Fitness- and health-tracking features

View photos Apple More

