Apple Watch Series 6 review: faster, cheaper, still the best

The new top-end Apple Watch Series 6 is slightly faster, brighter and cheaper with a new sensor – and does just enough to stay the king of smartwatches.

Available in two sizes, 40 or 44mm, and in a variety of case materials and colours, it starts at £379 in aluminium. Our test watch is in 44mm graphite stainless steel costing £699. It requires an iPhone and cannot be used with Android.

The Series 6 follows the excellent Series 5 from 2019, which introduced an always-on display cementing the Apple Watch at the top of a pile and making it a very difficult act to follow.

The new watch is essentially the Series 5 with a new blood oxygen saturation sensor on the back – more on that later. It also has a faster chip and a screen that is 2.5x brighter when in the “always-on” ambient mode, which is particularly noticeable outdoors. It comes in some new colours, including a blue or red aluminium. Our test watch, the aforementioned graphite-coloured stainless steel, has a gorgeous, dark lustrous quality to it.

Comfortable to wear, it has a large range of strap options with new styles including the Solo Loop and Solo Braided Loop, which are sized bands without a buckle or clasp that stretch to pull on over your hand.

Specifications

Case size: 40 or 44mm

Case thickness: 10.4mm

Weight: 30.5 to 39.7g or 36.5 to 47.1g depending on material

Processor: S6

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 32GB

Operating system: WatchOS 7

Water resistance: 50 metres (5ATM)

Sensors: gyro, HR sensor, ECG, blood oxygen, light, microphone, speaker, NFC, GPS/GNSS, compass, altimeter

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5, wifi n, NFC, Ultra wideband, optional 4G requiring eSIM and compatible plan

Performance and battery

The Series 6 has Apple’s latest S6 chip, which is fast, fluid and beats even the best performance from rival smartwatch makers.

It is up to 20% faster on paper but doesn’t feel much snappier than the S5 chip in the Series 5 and the new Watch SE. It is considerably faster than the chip used in the Series 3, though, which is still on sale.

Battery life is solid if not class leading. With the always-on display active and sleep tracking on overnight, the Series 6 lasts more than 36 hours between charges, including with two manual ECG recordings, two manual blood oxygen recordings, lots and lots of notifications and a 25-minute run.

Sleep tracking overnight consumed between 10% and 12% of battery life, while a 25-minute outdoor run consumed about 4-5% of battery life. The Series 6 charges from flat to 100% in as little as 83 minutes and hits 80% in only 56 minutes using a 2A USB power adapter, which is much faster than the Series 5.

Sustainability

Apple does not provide an expected lifespan for the battery in the Series 6. Similar batteries typically last at least 500 full charge cycles while maintaining at least 80% capacity. The battery can be replaced for £82.44 while the watch can be repaired for between £286.44 and £476.44 depending on the model. The repair specialists iFixit awarded the Series 6 a repairability score of 6 out of 10.

The Series 6 uses 100% recycled aluminium in its case and 99% recycled tungsten in various different components. It does not ship with a power adapter in the box, instead using a standard USB-A cable on its wireless charging puck. Apple is also using renewable energy for final assembly of the watch and breaks down the Series 6’s environmental impact in its report.

Apple also offers trade-in and free recycling schemes, including for non-Apple products.

WatchOS 7

The Series 6 ships with the latest version of Apple’s WatchOS 7, which also runs on the Series 3, 4, 5 and Watch SE.

WatchOS 7 introduced seven new watch faces, plus the ability to share configurations of the built-in watch faces with other users, though I still can’t find any combination of watch face I truly love.

The new software also added full, on-device voice dictation, so that your speech is converted to text faster, with greater privacy and without requiring an internet connection. This includes message replies, when talking to Siri, and other bits. Setting a timer using Siri is now practically instant, putting Samsung’s Bixby and Google’s Assistant on their smartwatches to shame. It still can’t set multiple timers, though, which is annoying when cooking.

Notification handling, including calls, texts and replies to messages is good. The tight integration between the Apple Watch and phone is better than any other smartwatch with an iPhone. That includes Apple Pay and Siri. There are a reasonable number of good third-party apps, too, including Google Maps, Strava and Spotify, but no dedicated WhatsApp app, so you can only reply to notifications not start new conversations from your wrist.