You can get the Apple Watch Series 5 at a serious discount for Prime Day 2020

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With each update to the Apple Watch, you have to wonder if there's really a reason to trade up for the latest-and-greatest. Sometimes, the new version is night and day with the previous-generation model. Other times, it's a minimal change—at a much higher price. While the new Apple Watch Series 6 offers some really compelling updates over previous-generations, its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 5, will still do just fine for most Apple fans: especially with this amazing Amazon Prime Day 2020 deal.

On sale for $50 off for its usual starting price of $399, the Series 5 has plenty of compelling features: we're talking an always-on Retina OLED display, GPS and cellular (the latter comes at a higher price), a heart rate sensor with notifications and an electrocardiogram (ECG) app, emergency SOS and fall detection, noise monitoring (to let you know if the decibel noise level in a room has reached unsafe levels), a water-resistant design (you can swim with it down to 50 meters), a 32 gigabyte (GB) capacity for storing music downloads, an 18-hour battery life and support for the new Family Setup, so you can share things like calendars and synced photos with family members.

No wonder this watch was our former favorite smartwatch of 2020! Between the stellar fitness tracking and health features, the super easy set up and the "elegant and intuitive software," it's an excellent performer.

View photos Apple Watch Series 5 Activity More

The Series 6, by contrast—our new favorite smartwatch—offers upgrades such as a new processor and chip, fast, one-and-a-half-hour charging and a real-time elevation measurement via a barometric altimeter, along with blood oxygen monitoring, which can help you pinpoint respiratory issues. There's also a new finish and more band colors to choose from.

Bottom line: if you can still get your hands on the Apple Watch Series 5 and save this much dough over the brand-new Series 6, it's totally worth it. Because it has many of the same features as the newer version and will be discontinued soon, it's hard to justify not biting the bullet to finally get one.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Prime Day 2020: Get the Apple Watch Series 5 at a serious discount