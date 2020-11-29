Apple Watch Series 5 Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Top GPS & Cellular Apple Watch 5 Sales Revealed by Deal Tomato
Save on Apple Watch Series 5 deals at the Cyber Monday sale, featuring all the best 42mm & 44mm Apple Watch 5 wearable discounts
Compare the latest Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including Apple Watch 5 GPS + cellular sales. Check out the best deals listed below.
Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:
Save up to $150 on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes
Save up to $250 on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
Save up to $330 on Apple Watch Series 5 at ATT.com - check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim proof
Best Apple Watch Deals:
Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more Apple Watch models at ATT.com - click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6, and Nike Series 6 models
Save up to $150 off on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches including the Apple Watch SE for as little as $99.99
Save up to 60% on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
Save up to $150 on Apple Watches with an Apple iPhone purchase at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on various Apple Watch models including SE and Series 6
Want some more deals? Click here to view the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided. About
Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)