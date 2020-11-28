Apple Watch Series 5 Black Friday deal: Save 23% in Amazon’s sale - OLD

Our technology critic praised it for its ‘gorgeous design and immaculate build quality’ (The Independent/Apple)

Black Friday 2020 is in full swing with thousands of deals to snap up throughout the event.

The sale is the biggest event to date as brands and retailers launched pre-sales earlier than ever before.

Amazon launched its early bird sale a whole month ahead of Black Friday, which is two weeks earlier than last year. Retailers including Currys PC World, AO, Very, Boots and Debenhams all launched their sales early too with new offers dropping daily.

Apple is renowned for not participating in sales events, and this year it is only offering customers £120 gift cards with certain purchases. But that doesn’t mean you can’t snap up an offer on the brand’s products, as third party retailers are slashing prices on iPhones, AirPods, Macbooks and iPads.

Follow live: Latest Black Friday deals

We’ve found a brilliant deal on the Apple Watch Series 5 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, with the most impressive discount we’ve seen on this particular model so far. Read on for everything you need to know about the offer, as well as insight from our expert reviews on why the brand’s smartwatches are worth the money.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sport Band: Was £499, now £386.10 - Buy now

Apple

Save 23 per cent on this Apple watch in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. This watch will become your new best friend, with features including making calls (even without your phone), monitoring your heart rate, tracking your period cycle and sleep analysis.

The later model, the Apple Watch Series 6, won the Best Buy title in our review of the best smartwatches. The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said: “The Apple watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality. It’s easy to control how many (or better, how few) emails, texts, calls or other notifications come through to your wrist. Battery life is enough to get you through a full day.”

Story continues

Phelan also praised the “pin-sharp digital display that you use to interact with the touchscreen and hundreds of apps”, adding that “It’s a simple system which is persuasive and appealing, driven on by onscreen badges you can earn.”

With a saving of more than £100, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is the perfect time to snap this Apple Watch up.

Buy now

For more deals, read our guide to the best Black Friday Apple offers and our round-up of the best Amazon discounts

Read More

Best Black Friday deals 2020: Boots, Very, Now TV, Nintendo and more

The best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020

Best Black Friday TV deals from Samsung, Sony and LG