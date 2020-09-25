Apple Watch reviews: The best features of the Series 6 and SE

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are here. Available starting at $399 and $279, respectively, Apple’s latest watches offer new displays, sleep tracking capabilities, and a blood oxygen sensor for the Series 6.

I’m already a big fan of Apple’s (AAPL) watches: I’ve been wearing the Series 5 for the past year, and wore the Series 4 before that. And the Series 6 and SE are just as addictive.

To give you an idea of how the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE match up, I’ve broken down my favorite features of the watches including their improved displays, along with how they compare to their predecessors, and what parts need improvement, such as their overall battery life.

The Series 6 and SE use the same size displays

Unlike the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 3, which came in two different size displays—40mm and 44mm for the Series 5 and 38mm and 42mm for the Series 3—the Series 6 and SE both come with 40mm and 44mm screens.

That’s a welcome improvement, since users get the same viewing area out of the SE as they would with the pricier Series 6 without having to pony up for the bigger display.

The Apple Watch Series 6’s display features a new brighter always-on display designed to provide better viewing outdoors in direct sunlight compared to the Series 5. It’s important to note that the increased brightness only applies to the always-on function, and not the display as a whole.

The Apple Watch SE, meanwhile, doesn’t get the always-on feature, which is a bummer, but not a deal breaker. I do enjoy being able to simply glance down at the Series 6 to check the time and my complications without having to tap it or raise my wrist, but it’s certainly something I can live without.

Sleep tracking puts the Apple Watch on a par with other fitness trackers

With watchOS 7 — the operating system that powers every Apple Watch from the Series 3 onward — Apple has finally brought built-in sleep-tracking to its watch lineup.

To track your sleep, you’ll need to set up your sleep schedule in the Apple Health app. Choose the times you want to go to sleep and wake up, and the Apple Watch will automatically track your sleep by measuring micromovements via the watch’s accelerometer. It’ll even provide you with wind-down reminders ahead of your bedtime so you can get ready to hit the sack.

