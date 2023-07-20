Apple warns Suella Braverman over ‘snooper’s charter’ crackdown

Suella Braverman’s planned update to existing laws would give government more powers to demand data from tech companies - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Apple has warned Suella Braverman that updates to the Government’s surveillance legislation cracking down on encrypted messaging would be “deeply troubling” and put users around the world at risk.

The iPhone maker said proposed changes would turn the Home Office into “the world’s regulator of security technology” by allowing it to issue orders to companies based overseas.

It also warned that the plans would conflict with EU and US law and put a “worldwide gag order” on messaging apps.

The Home Office is consulting on changes to the Investigatory Powers Act – dubbed the “Snoopers’ Charter” by critics – which was passed in 2016.

The legislation allows the Home Office to issue encrypted messaging apps with notices forcing them to break the protections in cases where it could help investigations such as into terrorism.

The proposals include stricter requirements for encrypted messaging apps to inform the Home Office before making changes to their apps, the ability to serve orders on companies based overseas, and to secretly force messaging apps to comply with a Government order before seeking approval from a judge.

Apple, whose iMessage service is secured by end-to-end encryption, said: “It is deeply troubling that the Home Office is seeking power to issue what are effectively secret extra-judicial injunctions against emerging security technologies without any recourse by the service provider.”

It said the changes would “make the Home Office the de facto global arbiter of what level of data security and encryption are permissible” and that the new powers would “dramatically disrupt the global market for security technologies, putting users in the UK and around the world at greater risk”.

It added that the laws could conflict with overseas laws such as the European Union’s GDPR, the US CLOUD Act, and a data agreement between the US and the UK.

Apple opposed the Investigatory Powers Act before it became law in 2016.

It rarely comments on UK policy, although has recently come out against measures in the Online Safety Bill that would also affect encryption, and has warned that upcoming competition legislation threatens innovation.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.