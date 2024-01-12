Advertisement

Apple’s Usher Super Bowl Trailer Features LeBron James, J Balvin And Jung Kook; Halftime Show Billed As “30 Years In The Making”

Dade Hayes
Usher’s performance next month during halftime of Super Bowl LVIII on CBS is getting an extra promo push from Apple – with a retro flourish.

The tech giant, which took over from Pepsi last year as the lead sponsor of the halftime show, has released a one-minute trailer (watch it above) titled “30 Years in the Making.” Set to the pop star’s 2004 hit “Yeah,” the trailer shows a range of clips of fans, street musicians, a church choir along with recognizable figures like NBA star LeBron James, Colombian singer-rapper J Balvin and BTS singer Jung Kim. The main track pulses recognizably, but is mixed with flute, classical piano, choral versions and grainy camcorder footage of kids singing and Usher at a recording-studio mixing board.

The “30 years” tag refers to the long arc of the 45-year-old singer’s career, which began when he joined an R&B group in his native Dallas at the age of 10. Usher’s mainstream breakthrough came a few years later when he contributed a song to the soundtrack to the 1993 film Poetic Justice.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said last September when he was announced as the halftime show headliner.

The 8-time Grammy winner appeared on the halftime show in 2011, performing with the Black-Eyed Peas.

The Super Bowl will be February 11. CBS will carry the main broadcast of the Super Bowl, which will also stream on Paramount+ and have an alternate telecast on Nickelodeon.

Apple seems to have gotten some solid returns on its considerable investment in the sponsorship. The tech giant reportedly paid $50 million a year in a 5-year deal for the halftime show. Last year, Rihanna’s performance boosted total viewership of the game by nearly 6 million, going on to win two Emmys, from a total of five nominations.

