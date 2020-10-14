Apple unveils iPhone 12 models starting at $699, and HomePod Mini speaker

Welcome to iPhone season.

Apple introduced the world to the iPhone 12 on Tuesday, unveiling four new models launching starting later this month, during a virtual event held at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The tech giant said the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for preorder this Friday, and launch Oct. 23. The larger iPhone 12 Pro Max and smaller iPhone 12 Mini will be available to preorder Nov. 6, and launch Nov. 13.

Prices range from starting at $699 for the iPhone 12 Mini to starting at $1,099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999, while the standard iPhone 12 starts at $799.

The smartphones also mark Apple's debut in 5G, the next wireless service expected to deliver major upgrades in speed and connectivity.

"Today is the beginning of a new era for iPhone," said Apple CEO Tim Cook during the virtual event.

Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon, said the new iPhone will have access to the carrier's 5G ultra wideband coverage, promising double the download and upload speeds. Vestberg said the coverage will expand to more than 60 cities by the end of the year.

Apple said its next iPhone will have the most 5G bands to take advantage of the speed boost, promising speeds of 4 Gbps even in densely populated regions.

The iPhone 12, features a new design and smooth, flat edges that some on social media called reminiscent of the earlier iPhone 5. It's available in five colors: black, white,green, blue and red, which is in conjunction with the Product (RED) fundraising effort for AIDS research.

Like the iPhone 11, it will boast a 6.1-inch display, but it's 11% thinner, 15% smaller, and 16% lighter than iPhone 11, says Apple. The iPhone 12 also has a super retina XDR display.

The iPhone Mini includes a 5.4-inch display in a body similar in size to the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 12 Pro now sports a bigger 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will move to a 6.7-inch display. Both devices will be sold in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue.

The Pro models will include a LiDAR scanner, which stands for "Light Detection and Ranging." The feature enables object and room scanning and precise object placement for augmented reality, Apple says. It will also improve camera accuracy and capture time, as well as autofocus in low light.

Apple's latest smartphone will include a brand-new chip, A14 Bionic, promising 50% faster processing and graphics than competing smartphones.

It wasn't just smartphone that appeared on Apple's stage. The company also introduced a new smart speaker called HomePod Mini, available for $99 starting in November.

The smart speaker will incorporate computational audio, which applies tuning models to bolster its sound. Later this year, HomePod Mini will add a feature recognizing when your iPhone is near so music can easily transfer from playing on iPhone to HomePod Mini and trigger visual and haptic responses on the phone.

The speaker can also access apps on the iPhone using Siri, such as calendar, messages, or Music. The speaker will also feature Intercom, sending messages from HomePod Mini to any Apple device, even AirPods.

