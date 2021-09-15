Apple Unveils iPad, iPad Mini: Check Specifications, Pricing & Availability

Apple on Tuesday, 14 September, announced its least anticipated lineup of iPads—iPad and iPad mini— that come with advanced features, at its global 'California Streaming' event.

The 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chipset, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation.

"With the powerful A13 Bionic, more engaging video calls with Center Stage and double the storage, the new iPad delivers advanced capabilities, versatility and simplicity at an incredible value," Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, said.

Here's everything we know about Apple's new range of iPads.

iPad: Specifications

Apple has promised enhanced battery life that can retain all day.

Design & Display: The new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone— an upgraded ambient light sensor which adjusts screen content to the colour temperature of a room.

Camera: The new iPad features a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, making video calls more natural in FaceTime.

Processor: The new iPad comes equipped with the powerful A13 Bionic chip, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation. The Neural Engine in A13 Bionic also powers next-level machine learning capabilities, including Live Text coming in iPadOS 15, which uses on-device intelligence to recognise text in a photo that users can take action on.

Storage: iPad starts with 64GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation — offering even more value to iPad users. A 256GB option is also available for users looking to store more apps, games, photos, and videos.

iPad Mini: Specifications

iPad mini gets a huge performance boost from the new A15 Bionic chip.

Display & Design: The new iPad mini comes with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The device is equipped with advanced technologies such as 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide colour gamut, anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone, and full lamination. The all-screen design is enabled by moving Touch ID to the top button of iPad mini.

Camera: An updated Ultra Wide front camera with a new 12MP sensor and a much larger field of view enable Centre Stage, which automatically pans the camera to keep users in view as they move around.The back camera now features a 12MP sensor with Focus Pixels and a larger aperture to capture sharp, vivid photos.

Processor: iPad mini gets a huge performance boost from the new A15 Bionic chip. The 6-core CPU delivers a 40 percent jump in performance, and the 5-core GPU delivers an 80 percent leap in graphics performance compared to the previous generation of iPad mini.

Connectivity: iPad mini now features a USB-C port for up to 5Gbps data transfer, which is 10x faster than the previous generation, and connects to a vast ecosystem of USB-C accessories, including cameras and external storage and displays up to 4K. With 5G support customers can do even more with faster wireless connectivity on the go

Pricing & Availability

Wi-Fi models of iPad mini are available at a starting price of Rs 46,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 60,900. The new iPad mini, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in pink, starlight, purple, and space grey finishes.

Meanwhile, Wi-Fi models of iPad are available with a starting price of Rs 30, 900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 42,900, in silver and space grey finishes. The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation. A 256GB option is also available.

The new iPad and iPad mini is available to order beginning today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app with availability beginning 24 September.

