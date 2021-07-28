Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso season 3: Release date, storyline and more

Photo credit: Apple TV+

Good news, Jason Sudeikis fans: Ted Lasso season 3 is officially happening on Apple TV+, and here's what we know about it so far.

The second season of the show, which follows a small-time football coach who is hired to coach a professional team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer, dropped in July 2021. But fans didn't have to worry about whether they'd get another instalment: the third series was actually already confirmed. Here's what we know so far.

When was season 3 of Ted Lasso confirmed?

As well as starring, Jason is also the mastermind behind the show - and has alway said the show was meant to be three seasons long. "The story that's being told - that three-season arc - is one that I see, know, and understood," he told EW in June. "I'm glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know."

His co-star Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, added, "I think we've always meant it to be three seasons. I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons.'

What will happen in season 3 of Ted Lasso?

The truth is, we don't know - because even the cast and crew are in the dark. As actress Juno Temple, who plays Keeley, told T&C, "I don't know huge amounts of what's going to happen to Keeley, but there's something very special about that too, because it means you're kind of living life as Keeley for five months and you can't predict the future too much."

Toheeb Jimoh, who plays footballer Sam Obisanya on the series, has also been struggling to get info from Jason, adding "I'm just trying to pull any information out of him [about future seasons]. But he's been a Jedi master with all of that stuff."

Who will star in season 3 of Ted Lasso?

Many of Ted Lasso's season 1 cast returned for season 2, so we can maybe assume they'll be back for season 3, too. They include:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Nick Mohammed as Nathan "Nate the Great" Shelley

Juno Temple as Keely Jones

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Toheeb Jimoh and Sam Obisanya

Cristo Fernandez as Dani Rojas

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Kola Bokinni as Isaac, Richmond's vice-captain

Annette Badland as Mae, the pub landlord

When will season 3 of Ted Lasso be released?

An official premiere date has not been confirmed, but based on the previous seasons, we can expect the third instalment during summer 2022. The first dropped in August 2020 and the second in July 2021. Maybe June 2022?!

What happens in season 2 of Ted Lasso?

Er, we don't actually know much yet. Ted Lasso season 2 launched on Friday, July 23, with episodes dropping every Friday after that. There are 12 episodes (instead of 10 like the first series) which vary between 30 and 40 minutes in length.

