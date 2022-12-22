Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This Apple TV 4K streaming device is 45% off on Amazon for the holidays — just $98

Moriba Cummings
·2 min read

Most folks already have a streaming device that they use religiously. From the affordable baseline Amazon Fire TV Stick to the slightly more advanced Roku Ultra, there are tons of options to choose from. However, the Apple TV 4K is the sleekest streaming device of the bunch in terms of interface, design and user experience.

Right now, on Amazon, it's 45% off, bringing its price down to just $98!

Apple TV 4K Streaming Device With 32GB Storage (2nd Generation), $98 (Orig. $179)

$98 $179 at Amazon

When it comes to design and aesthetics, few brands hit the ball out of the park like Apple. Similar to iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, this 2021-released Apple TV 4K streaming device features a streamlined, minimal design that looks luxe and high-end.

What most shoppers love about its design is the heft: It’s heavy enough to stay on your shelf or entertainment center without budging. Also, it comes with Apple’s newly redesigned Siri Remote, complete with a touch-enable clickpad that makes scrolling through apps like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ a breeze.

The No. 1 best-selling Apple TV 4K has built-in Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound — a feature that’s hard to come by for any streaming device on the market. It also has a 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision for fluid, crisp video, which is a step above the rest.

Shoppers also love that the Apple TV’s beautiful interface looks like iOS and macOS combined. Everything looks clean, crisp and organized, no matter how you organize the apps on your screen.

With over 15,000 Amazon reviews, it’s a best seller, with tons of reviewers saying it’s the “best media streaming for 4K and Dolby Atmos.”

“I tried Roku Ultra, Nvidia Shield TV and Xbox One as a 4K Dolby Atmos streaming player and all three had one issue or another,” one shopper wrote. “The Apple TV has had zero issues since I put it in.”

As with most Apple products, the Apple TV 4K Streaming Device rarely goes on sale, so grab it while you can!

