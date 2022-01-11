Apple TV+ renews The Morning Show for third season

Apple TV+ has renewed The Morning Show for a third season, the streaming service has announced.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who both star and executive produce, will return to the popular US show.

The series follows the inner workings of the cutthroat world of American breakfast TV show production.

Start spreading the news. @TheMorningShow will return for a third season. https://t.co/TIeokxTm45 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 10, 2022

Also re-joining the cast are The League’s Mark Duplass and Almost Famous star Billy Crudup.

Crudup’s performance in series one of the show earned him an Emmy win in the supporting actor in a drama series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award.

Friends star Aniston also won a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for outstanding new program and a TV choice award for best new drama.

Season three of the drama will be showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt, whose previous work includes Homeland and House Of Cards, while Michael Ellenberg serves as executive producer.

Director Mimi Leder, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Executive Producer Michael EllenBerg (Ian West/ PA)

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: “It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons

“Exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining.

“We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”