Apple TV Plus Streams Certain Shows, Movies for Free As Millions Shelter in Place

Apple TV Plus is making a number of its original television series, kids shows and one documentary available for free as millions of families are cooped up indoors due to coronavirus-induced prevention measures. The streaming platform joins HBO, AMC and others in offering free content during the pandemic.

The following programs are currently available to watch without an Apple TV Plus subscription: Wildlife documentary “The Elephant Queen,” narrated by Chiwetel Eljiofor, “Little America,” the anthology series about immigrant life in America, created by Lee Eisenberg and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiiani, Emily Gordon and Alan Yang; “Servant,” M. Night Shymalan’s thriller series about a couple mourning a tragedy; astronaut alternative-history drama “For All Mankind”; Alena Smith’s half-hour “Dickinson,” starring Hailee Steinfeld; live-action preschool series “Helpsters,” from the makers of “Sesame Street”; the “Ghostwriter” reboot; and “Snoopy in Space.”

Those in the U.S. can watch these Apple TV Plus originals for free starting Thursday evening, while users across 100 countries and regions will have access to them starting Friday through the Apple TV app.

HBO last week announced that it was making about 500 hours of premium content available for free, minus ads, though only to American viewers. Ever episode of nine HBO series — “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Succession,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Wire,” “Ballers,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley” and “True Blood” ‘– are currently free to watch without an HBO subscription, in addition to 20 Warner Bros. movies and 10 HBO documentaries and docuseries. The premium cabler said that it was doing so in order to ““provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation.”

