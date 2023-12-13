Apple TV+’s New Kristen Wiig Series ‘Palm Royale’ Reveals Premiere Date, First Looks (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV+ has revealed first look images for the upcoming comedy series “Palm Royale” starring Kristen Wiig. The show, which is loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie,” is slated to debut on March 20.

The series’ description reads: “‘Palm Royale’ is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, ‘Palm Royale’ asks the same question that still baffles us today: ‘How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?’ Set during the powder keg year of 1969, ‘Palm Royale’ is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.”

The rest of the ensemble cast includes Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett also appear as special guest stars.

Abe Sylvia serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons executive produce on behalf of Jaywalker Pictures, in addition to Kristen Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, and Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker. Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon and Stephanie Laing directed the series.

View some of the additional first look images below:

The ad-free tier of streaming service Max will be available on Primetime Channels across the United States, according to a recent announcement from Warner Bros. Discovery and YouTube.

Beginning Dec. 15, YouTube customers can stream Max content on Primetime Channels. Primetime Channels is a YouTube platform that allows users to access content from streaming channels directly through YouTube.

*

The CW has announced midseason dates for more returning series and specials:

Saturday, December 30: 4 p.m. — “2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl”; 8 p.m. — “I Am Burt Reynolds”

Saturday, January 6: 8 p.m. — “I Am Chris Farley”

Sunday, January 7: 7 p.m. — “The Wedding Planner”

Thursday, January 11: 8 p.m. — “Son Of A Critch” (Original Episode); 8:30 p.m. — TBA; 9 p.m. — TBA; 9:30 p.m. — “Children Ruin Everything” (Season 3 Premiere)

Friday, January 12: 8 p.m. — “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (Original Episode); 9 p.m. — “Masters Of Illusion” (Original Episode); 9:30 p.m. — “World’s Funniest Animals” (Original Episode)

Saturday, January 13: 8 p.m. — “I Am Paul Walker”

Sunday, January 14: 7 p.m. — 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Monday, January 15: 8 p.m. — “I Am Martin Luther King Jr.”

Wednesday, January 17: 8 p.m. — “Wild Cards” (Series Premiere); 9 p.m. — “Family Law” (Season 3 Premiere)

Thursday, January 25: 8 p.m. — “Son Of A Critch” (Season 3 Premiere); 8:30 p.m. — TBA; 9 p.m. — TBA; 9:30 p.m. — “Children Ruin Everything” (Original Episode)

Tuesday, February 20: 8 p.m. — “Crime Nation” (Series Premiere)

*

Martial arts org One Championship has partnered with European sports broadcaster Sky Sports to air One content on its broadcast and digital platforms across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The partnership starts with “One Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi,” which will air live on Saturday, January 13 at 1 a.m. GMT.

“For years, our UK fans have been clamoring for ONE to be broadcast on one of the region’s major networks,” said Chatri Sityodtong, One Championship chairman and CEO.. Today, I’m excited to announce a new partnership with Sky Sports, the premier broadcaster for live sports in the UK and one of the most well-known sports networks in the world. This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of One Championship’s global footprint.”

*

“Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” starring Tony Award-winning Broadway star Lea Salonga (“Mulan,” “Miss Saigon”) and stage actor Sir David Suchet (“Agatha Christie’s Poirot”) will premiere on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS and, followed by Sunday, Dec. 17 on BYUtv (as well as those outlets’ websites and apps). Here’s a first look:

DATES

New OWN series “First-Time Buyer’s Club” will premiere on Dec. 30 with its first two episodes.

The 10-episode half-hour unscripted series follows realtor Amina Stevens as she guides potential homeowners along the journey of buying a house. The series is filmed across the Tampa Bay area in Florida and features a different client each episode.

Stevens’s goal with the series is to dismantle the myths and intimidation surrounding the current housing market, as well as reduce housing disparities in the Black community. The first episode will center on Loretta, a grandmother of four, hoping to buy her first home for retirement, while the second episode will see Stevens mentoring young couple Teeka and Sundai as they decide what kind of home is best for them.

DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION

Kitao Sakurai is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of Amazon’s Prime Video series “Butterfly.”

Sakurai is known for co-creating, directing and executive producing all six seasons of Adult Swim’s “The Eric Andre Show.” He also directed and co-wrote the 2021 Netflix comedy film “Bad Trip.”

The “Butterfly” series logline reads: “’Butterfly’ is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centered on David Jung, an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.”

“Butterfly” is based on the graphic novel series created by Arash Amel, written by Amel and Marguerite Bennett, and illustrated by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone. The series is a co-production between Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD and publisher BOOM! Studios, with Kim attached to star in the lead role of David Jung.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Stéfanie Gelinas has been named executive VP of global formats & development at Critical Content. She will report to Critical Content president Jenny Daly.

A veteran television executive and consultant, Gelinas was previously at Zodiak Americas as senior vice president, where she led an international team and founded a creativity and innovation unit. In her new role as EVP of global formats and development at Critical Content, Gelinas will manage the production studio’s relationships with co-producers and across global markets.

“Stéfanie’s massive track record and comprehensive insight into the global content market is second to none,” says Jenny Daly, president of Critical Content. “Already, she has carved out invaluable opportunities that have scaled our business domestically and globally. She’s a motivational leader who, by nature, inspires creativity in everything she touches and everyone around her.”

AWARDS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the performers and presenters for the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place live on Friday, Dec. 15 on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+.

Shemar Moore will present the lifetime achievement honor to Susan Lucci in a reunion of sorts, as Moore presented Lucci with first Daytime Emmy in 1999 for her role as Erica Kane in “All My Children,” after being nominated 19 times.

Additionally, Jennifer Nettles will perform the song “Life is Sweet” during the In Memoriumsegment of the show.

In addition to Moore, other presenters for the evening include Lauralee Bell, Peter Bergman, Michael Damian, Don Diamont, Mary Beth Evans, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Drake Hogestyn, Finola Hughes, Amanda Kloots, A Martinez, John McCook, Melody Thomas Scott, Heather Tom, Donnell Turner, Kym Whitley and Laura Wright. Maury Povich and Connie Chung will also appear to present the Gold and Silver Circle honorees and the In Memorium tribute, respectively.

