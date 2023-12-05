Apple TV+ greenlights 'Foundation' season three

Foundation renewed for third season

The quest to rebuild civilization following the collapse of the Galactic Empire will continue, as Apple has announced that it will renew "Foundation" for a third season.



'Foundation' renewed for a third season



"Foundation" is based on the Isaac Asimov series of the same name. The story follows a group of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization during the fall of the Galactic Empire.



"This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling and Magnifico Giganticus," showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer said in a press release.



Apple has not given a date for when the third season is expected to premiere.



Skydance Television produces the show and features a talented cast, including Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann.



"To watch 'Foundation' become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.



"We can't wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three," Cherniss added.



Apple has a companion podcast, titled "Foundation: The Official Podcast," available for fans who would like to tune in for additional behind-the-scenes content.



Season one of "Foundation" debuted on Apple TV+ in in September 2021 and wrapped up the following November. Apple renewed the show for a second season in October 2021, and it debuted in July 2023.