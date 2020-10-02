Apple TV+ Celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with The Snoopy Show — Watch the First Trailer!

Apple TV+

It's been 70 years since Peanuts was first published? Good grief!

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Apple TV+ revealed the first teaser trailer and premiere date for its upcoming original series, The Snoopy Show, created in partnership with Peanuts and WildBrain.

The new animated series will star the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they go on new adventures, according to a press release.

"Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin', bone-lovin', doghouse-sittin' pup, but he's much more than that," reads the logline. "He's Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He's World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy."

RELATED: Apple TV+ Now Offering Free Access to Some of Its Original Content amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The heartwarming trailer brings the whole Peanuts gang back together, including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more.

The one-minute clip teases some of Snoopy's new adventures, like diving underwater, flying high in the sky and tightrope walking. It begins with Charlie Brown trying to train Snoopy to sit and shake, which the dog takes as a cue to give Charlie Brown a "delicious" milkshake.

Snoopy and Woodstock then set out on a variety of escapades, including a trip to the movie theater, where Snoopy runs through the aisles with popcorn flying in the air.

"Why can't I just have a normal dog?" Charlie Brown questions with a sigh. Still, Snoopy is "the world's most extraordinary beagle," the trailer boasts.

The series will make its global debut on Feb. 5, 2021, exclusively on Apple TV+. Each episode will consist of three, seven-minute cartoons based on the comic series.

RELATED: From Comics to the Big Screen, 10 Things You Didn't Know About Peanuts

The show will offer multi-generational viewing for children 4-11 and their caregivers, and features the unique animation style that has kept the world entertained for decades.

The Snoopy Show isn't the first Peanuts series to land on the streaming platform. Already on Apple TV+ is the daytime Emmy-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 and the daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space.

Catch People (the TV Show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.