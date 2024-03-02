Apple TV+ Adds 50+ Movies for a ‘Limited Time’ — Does This Signal a Strategy Shift for Streaming Service?

Apple is doing something it almost never does: licensing existing content to bulk up its streaming service.

Apple TV+ — which, up until this point, has relied predominantly on original TV shows and movies to lure in new subscribers — has announced that, for a limited time, more than four dozen movies have been made available at no additional charge.

The 51 films that appear under the heading “Limited Time: Great Movies on Apple TV+” and are now streaming (as of March 1) include:

The Accountant

American Sniper

Argo

Bad Boys

Black Hawk Down

The Bodyguard

Captain Phillips

Catch Me If You Can

Con Air

Draft Day

Edge of Tomorrow

Failure to Launch

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Fight Club

Good Burger

Gravity

Horrible Bosses

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Hurt Locker

I Am Legend

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Knocked Up

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mean Girls (2004)

Men in Black

Minority Report

Old School

The Prestige

The Proposal

Saving Private Ryan

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Into Darkness

300

The Titanic

Training Day

Troy

21 Jump Street

Two Weeks Notice

The Wolf of Wall Street

Wyatt Earp

Zodiac

Zombieland

Zoolander

Select movies will be available through Sunday, March 31, while others will be available through Tuesday, April 30. Expiration dates are listed under each title on the Apple TV+ app.

Up until now, Apple TV+ acquisitions have been limited to select classic Peanuts specials (including A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown) and the original run of Fraggle Rock — all of which complement Apple originals like The Snoopy Show and Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

The boutique streaming outlet — which is home to original series like The Morning Show, Severance and Ted Lasso, and such movies as CODA, Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon — currently costs $9.99/month (and offers a seven-day free trial).

There’s no word yet if Apple will continue to license existing TV and film content. In the meantime, we want to know: If you aren’t already an Apple TV+ subscriber, would the continued licensing of older content compel you to sign up? Let us know in Comments.

