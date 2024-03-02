Apple TV+ Adds 50+ Movies for a ‘Limited Time’ — Does This Signal a Strategy Shift for Streaming Service?
Apple is doing something it almost never does: licensing existing content to bulk up its streaming service.
Apple TV+ — which, up until this point, has relied predominantly on original TV shows and movies to lure in new subscribers — has announced that, for a limited time, more than four dozen movies have been made available at no additional charge.
The 51 films that appear under the heading “Limited Time: Great Movies on Apple TV+” and are now streaming (as of March 1) include:
The Accountant
American Sniper
Argo
Bad Boys
Black Hawk Down
The Bodyguard
Captain Phillips
Catch Me If You Can
Con Air
Draft Day
Edge of Tomorrow
Failure to Launch
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Fight Club
Good Burger
Gravity
Horrible Bosses
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Hurt Locker
I Am Legend
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Knocked Up
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mean Girls (2004)
Men in Black
Minority Report
Old School
The Prestige
The Proposal
Saving Private Ryan
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Star Trek (2009)
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Into Darkness
300
The Titanic
Training Day
Troy
21 Jump Street
Two Weeks Notice
The Wolf of Wall Street
Wyatt Earp
Zodiac
Zombieland
Zoolander
Select movies will be available through Sunday, March 31, while others will be available through Tuesday, April 30. Expiration dates are listed under each title on the Apple TV+ app.
Up until now, Apple TV+ acquisitions have been limited to select classic Peanuts specials (including A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown) and the original run of Fraggle Rock — all of which complement Apple originals like The Snoopy Show and Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.
The boutique streaming outlet — which is home to original series like The Morning Show, Severance and Ted Lasso, and such movies as CODA, Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon — currently costs $9.99/month (and offers a seven-day free trial).
There’s no word yet if Apple will continue to license existing TV and film content. In the meantime, we want to know: If you aren’t already an Apple TV+ subscriber, would the continued licensing of older content compel you to sign up? Let us know in Comments.
