Apple supplier Foxconn's sales down 7.7% in March

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Sales at Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry <2317.TW>, a key supplier of Apple Inc's <AAPL.O> products known by its trade name Foxconn, were down by 7.7% in March.

The world's largest contract electronics maker reported revenues of T$347.7 billion dollar (9.35 billion pounds) in March, falling from T$376.6 billion from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange on Monday.

January-March revenue totalled T$929.7 billion, down by 12.0% from the previous year, the filing showed.

Last month, Foxconn reported a 23.7% fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 as it braced for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic that hit demand from key customers.







(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alison Williams)