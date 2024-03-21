Apple Sued by U.S. Justice Department, Alleging Tech Colossus Maintains Illegal Monopoly With iPhone

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the company has established a monopoly with the iPhone that has harmed consumers, developers and competitors.

“Each step in Apple’s course of conduct built and reinforced the moat around its smartphone monopoly,” the government said in the 88-page lawsuit filed Thursday.

The DOJ alleged that to keep consumers buying iPhones, Apple has engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including blocking cross-platform messaging apps, limiting third-party wallet and smartwatch compatibility and disrupting non-App Store programs and cloud-streaming services. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, was joined by 15 state attorneys general and the AG of Washington, D.C. A copy of the complaint is available at this link.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction blocking Apple’s alleged anticompetitive practices as well as “relief as needed to cure any anticompetitive harm.”

“Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “We allege that Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market, not simply by staying ahead of the competition on the merits, but by violating federal antitrust law. If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly.”

Apple said in a statement that it would fight the government’s lawsuit.

“At Apple, we innovate every day to make technology people love — designing products that work seamlessly together, protect people’s privacy and security, and create a magical experience for our users. This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets,” the company said in a statement. “If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple — where hardware, software, and services intersect. It would also set a dangerous precedent, empowering government to take a heavy hand in designing people’s technology.”

The DOJ lawsuit asserts that Apple engages in exclusionary, anticompetitive conduct in two ways: by imposing contractual restrictions and fees that limit the features and functionality that developers can offer iPhone users; and by selectively restricting access to the points of connection between third-party apps and the iPhone’s operating system, “degrading” the functionality of non-Apple apps and accessories.

“As a result, for most of the past 15 years, Apple has collected a tax in the form of a 30% commission on the price of any app downloaded from the App Store as well as on in-app purchases,” Garland said in prepared remarks about the DOJ lawsuit. “Apple is able to command these fees from companies of all sizes.”

Among other government litigation against Big Tech companies, the DOJ last year filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google and the FTC sued Amazon on antitrust grounds.

