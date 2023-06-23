Apple store is opening at new Charlotte-area location after closing at Northlake Mall

Apple will open a second Charlotte-area store in Huntersville after abruptly closing its Northlake Mall store earlier this year.

Apple permits were filed and approved for a store at 8805 Townley Road in Birkdale Village, Nathan Farber of the Huntersville Planning Department told The Charlotte Observer Friday. No rezoning revisions were required, he said.

Property owner North American Properties declined to comment, referring a Charlotte Observer reporter to Apple. Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

In March, when Apple closed its Northlake Mall store, the company said it planned to open another Charlotte-area store early next year. The closing came in the wake of third shooting at the mall in 75 days.

Apple has another Charlotte-area store at SouthPark Mall.

About Birkdale Village

Birkdale Village has 17 restaurant and retail store openings planned this year, according to North American Properties.

The list includes Bartaco, Drybar, Foxcroft Wine Co., The Cheesecake Factory, The Good Wurst Co., Suffolk Punch Brewing, Anthropologie, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide.

Other new and long-time retailers and restaurants are: Barnes & Noble, Brixx, Apricot Lane, Brown BagSeafood Co., Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, Dick’s Sporting Goods, eeZ Fusion & Sushi, Girl Supply, Green Brothers Juice Co., Icebox Cryotherapy, Kendra Scott, Lovesac, Morelia Gourmet Paletas, Savory Spice, Sephora and Warby Parker.

The 250,000-square-foot retail center has been undergoing a$20 million transformation into an entertainment destination with the addition of an outdoor stage, greenspace and retail kiosks.

Birkdale Village opened in 2003. The mixed-use complex has 60 stores and restaurants, 320 apartments and 50,000 square feet of office space.

