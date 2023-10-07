How to use apple scraps to make pectin jelly (plus a bonus pie) – recipe

When I make apple pie or crumble, I don’t peel the apples. Originally, this was to save on wastage and to boost nutrition, but I’ve now acquired a taste for it, not least because peeled apples often turn soft and mushy, like baby food. That said, apple scraps (cores, seeds and peelings) can be put to good use in vinegar and today’s pectin jelly, for example. Use the jelly to set low-pectin and low-sugar jams, or just spread it on toast.

Apple pectin jelly (and an apple pie made with the leftover apples)

As well as using the pectin to set jam made with low-pectin fruit such as raspberries and blueberries, this jelly is also great for sweetening gravies, and as a glaze for pork or game. It can be made from the whole apple, but it is the skin, seeds and core that hold the most pectin, which means that apple scraps make the best pectin jelly. Store scraps in the freezer until you have at least 500g, which is enough to make a small batch of jelly. This apple pie, meanwhile, is a great way to use up the rest of the fruit.

Makes About 200ml apple pectin jelly and 1 large pie

For the pectin jelly

500g apple scraps (cores, seeds and peelings from about 1.7kg baking apples)

For the pie

1.7kg baking apples, peeled, cored and cut into cubes

150g raspberries

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp spelt and emmer wheat flour, or fine wholewheat flour

2 tbsp maple syrup, or unrefined sugar

A pinch of sea salt

For the pastry

3 tbsp ground flaxseed, mixed with 80ml cold water

300g spelt and emmer wheat flour, or fine wholewheat flour

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

3 tbsp maple syrup, or unrefined sugar

Aquafaba, to glaze (optional)

To make the pectin, put all the apple scraps in a pan, add enough water almost, but not quite, to cover the fruit, then bring to a simmer – do not stir. Leave to cook for two hours, then strain through fine muslin or a jelly bag overnight, resisting the urge to press the pulp. Pour the resulting jelly juices into a pan, reduce by half, then store in the fridge and use to make jam within a week.

To make the pie toss the cubed apples with the raspberries, cinnamon, flour, maple syrup and salt, then tipinto a 30cm pie dish.

To make the pastry, stir the flaxseed and water into the flour, then add the salt, oil and maple syrup and knead until it comes together into a dough. Roll out into a disc large enough to cover the pie dish, lay it on top and crimp; if you like, glaze the top with aquafaba. Bake in a 190c (170C fan)375F/gas 5 oven for 45 minutes, or until golden brown.