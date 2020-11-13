Apple is reportedly working on 6th-gen iPad Mini, expected to be announced in first half of 2021

While there have been rumours that Apple is going to discontinue its iPad Mini lineup once it launches the folding iPhone, turns out that the company might be actually working on its 6th generation iPad Mini. The specifications of the device were leaked this week by a noted tipster, claiming that the device will come with an industrial design that is similar to the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro.

According to @000leaker, the iPad Mini 6 will feature an 8.5-inch Liquid Retina display and will be powered by the A14 Bionic chip. It will also come with 4GB Ram and two batteries. It will sport a USB Type-C port unlike the iPad Mini 5 which comes with a Lightning connector. The device might also retain the same cameras as the iPad Air 4. The device is also said to support the Apple Pencil 2.

iPad 9: iPad Air 3rd generation renamed to iPad 9th generation Coming in Sept 2021 " 0-0-0 (@000leaker) November 9, 2020

According to a report by Notebook Check, it seems that Apple has reportedly taken the hardware from the iPad Air 4 and has put it into a smaller chassis. However, there is no clarity as to when the iPad mini 6 will be launched or how much the device will cost.

However, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier in the ear said that a next-gen 8.5-inch iPad mini might be announced in the first half of next year. According to Kuo, the last time Apple refreshed the iPad mini was in March 2019. Kuo expects Apple to include a new 20W power adapter with both iPad models.

