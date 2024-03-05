Apple releases iOS 17.4 update for iPhone: New emoji, other top features

Apple has released iOS 17.4, the latest software update for iPhone devices. Tuesday's update comes with new emoji, improvements to the recently added Stolen Device Protection feature, and big changes for the European Union, among other enhancements.

Here's what to know about the update:

New emoji

A lime wedge, nodding and shaking heads, a phoenix and a mushroom are among some of the new emoji being introduced in the latest operating system update.

Several new emoji are included in the iOS 17.4 update for Apple iPhones.

Apple Podcast transcripts

Podcast episodes in the Apple Podcast app will have transcripts, with text highlighting in sync with the audio, in English, Spanish French and German. The text also will be searchable and can be used with other accessibility features, such as changing the text size or using the VoiceOver feature.

Improvements to Stolen Device Protection

Stolen Device Protection, which was introduced in iOS 17.3, will have an option for increased security in all locations. With the Stolen Device Protection feature turned on, if your device is stolen, a thief would be unable to get into the device and lock you out. The iPhone would require more authentication to access some information or to make certain changes.

App Store changes in the EU

This won't be highlighted in updates for those in the U.S., but Apple has made changes to the iPhone and App Store ahead of the deadline for tech companies to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union. The update opens the iPhone to "alternative app marketplaces" for the first time, meaning users can install apps from alternative app stores, get support for other web browser engines and access other payment methods. These changes will only apply in the EU, but it is a major change to the iPhone and its operating system and could influence similar changes in the U.S. or other countries in the future.

Additional updates and bug fixes include:

Caller ID will display information for Apple-verified businesses, including name and logo, if available

Music recognition allows you to add songs to your library or playlists

Siri can announce messages in any supported language

Battery health will have more details in Settings

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple releases iOS 17.4 update for iPhone: New emoji, top features