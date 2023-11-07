Apple releases iOS 17.1.1 update to fix iPhone issues

Apple has issued an interim iOS 17.1.1 update

Apple has released an iOS 17.1.1 update that is believed to address at least some of the shut down and Wi-Fi issues that have affected iPhones.



Following both the official release of iOS 17.1 in October 2023, and also the betas of iOS 17.2 that began shortly afterwards, Apple has issued a bug fix update.



Apple rarely details what bugs a release is intended to fix, so until the update has been tested, it's not possible to be sure what has changed. There are multiple issues that Apple is working to address, but it's also not clear yet whether iOS 17.1.1 is intended to fix them all.



One such issue still affecting iOS 17.1 users that has actually been fixed in iOS 17.2, is a bug concerning Wi-Fi connectivity. Given that Apple is not just waiting for the official release iOS 17.2, it's possible that it has also worked this fix into this new iOS 17.1.1 update.



There is also the iPhone 15 charging problem, seen by some BMW and Toyota Supras drivers. Apple has acknowledged that the wireless charging systems in these cars can deactivate the iPhone 15 range's Near Field Communications (NFC) capabilities.



Apple said in late October that it will address this issue in a software update, so it's possible that this is part of iOS 17.1.1 as well.



As is usual for iOS releases, Apple released iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1 to users. They are build 21B91.