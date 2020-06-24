Apple Picks Up ‘The Afterparty’ Murder Mystery Comedy Series From Phil Lord & Chris Miller

Click here to read the full article.

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to The Afterparty, a single-camera comedy series directed and executive produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, from Sony Pictures TV.

The project, which I hear already has hired a line producer and is zeroing in on casting the lead, is written by Miller. It is described as a murder mystery set at a high school reunion afterparty.

The Afterparty marks the biggest piece of development to date for Oscar-winning writers/directors/producers Lord and Miller under the massive five-year overall deal they signed with Sony Pictures Television in April 2019.

Under the Sony TV agreement, the duo are developing live-action comedy and drama series as well as animated shows through their Lord Miller Productions company, including a suite of TV series based on Sony’s Universe of Marvel characters, referred to as Spider-verse, which had been a priority for SPT.

Through their previous overall deal at 20th TV, Lord and Miller executive producer two animated series, Bless the Harts, which has been renewed for a second season by Fox, and Hoops for Netflix.

As writers, Lord and Miller previously co-created with Bill Lawrence the animated series Clone High. The news of the duo’s Apple series was first reported by Variety.

