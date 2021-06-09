Apple pays millions after student's private photos were posted online by iPhone repair technicians: Report

Apple has reportedly paid millions of dollars as a penalty after its service centre technicians shared photos and videos from a 21-year-old student's iPhone on Facebook. The iPhone was left with the technicians for repair, The Telegraph reports. This incident took place in 2016, at a repair facility run by Apple supplier Pegatron in California, US.

The report further reveals legal documents suggest that while the iPhone was fixed, the technicians had posted 10 photos of the college student in "various stages of undress and a sex video". These images and video were posted on the customer's Facebook account to make it look like they posted it themselves. They were later deleted after the customer was notified about the same by their friends.

The Apple customer's lawyers demanded $5 million as a fine and threatened the company that a lawsuit would result in negative PR. Apple has not revealed the precise amount of the penalty paid. However, the report suggests it was a "multi-million dollar" settlement.

As per the report, "The settlement included a confidentiality provision that prevented the customer from discussing the case or revealing the size of the payout."

