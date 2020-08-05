Apple Orders Cop Drama Series From Team Downey, ‘Billions’ Writer

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to a crime drama series from Robert Downey Jr.’s Team Downey and writer Adam Perlman.

The untitled series is based on the Toronto Life article “The Sting” by journalist Michael Lista. Per the series description, the project “follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting… adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target.”

Downey will executive produce the series alongside Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell of Team Downey and will potentially appear on the series in a supporting role. Adam Perlman, whose credits include “Billions” and “The Good Wife,” will write and executive produce.

Lista will serve as a co-executive producer on the project as well.

Team Downey most recently produced the film adaptation “Dolittle,” with Downey Jr. in the title role. The company is currently in pre-production on Scott Cooper’s psychological thriller “A Head Full of Ghosts,” starring Margaret Qualley. In the realm of television, Team Downey produces HBO’s “Perry Mason” and is set to enter production on a live-action adaptation of the comicbook series “Sweet Tooth.”

