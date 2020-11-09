Apple’s November Event: Silicon Macs, AirTags and New Headphones?

Tech giant Apple will take stage on Tuesday, 10 November, to announce the first Apple Macs with Arm-based chips dubbed “Apple Silicon”. The Apple 10 November event will begin at 11:30 PM IST and people can live stream the event on Apple.com or on YouTube.

One more thing. Join us for a special #AppleEvent on November 10 at 10 a.m. PST. Tap the ♥️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/BAZsq4eqKV — Apple (@Apple) November 3, 2020

The company in September launched the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 12 in four variants: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple also launched a smaller version of the Apple HomePod, named the Apple HomePod mini. The HomePod mini delivers an incredibly rich and detailed acoustic experience, using computational audio to deliver peak performance. The HomePod Mini has been launched at $99, which is roughly Rs 7,000 in India.

Here are some products that we are sure will be released and Apple users can expect to be launched.

Apple Silicon Macs

The Cupertino giant has been using Intel chips inside its Mac computers for 15 years but has finally decided to make switch the A-Series Arm-based processors, which also power the Apple iPhone and iPad.

Apple is aiming to make to transition to Arm-based processors this year and switch entirely in the next 2 years.

Apple AirTags

The tech giant might dive into the travel tech industry by launching its own variant of bluetooth tracking technology, similar to products like Tile. Users will be able to track the tags, which can be tagged to luggage, by using the Find My app on iOS.

AirPods Studio

Speculation has also been rife over the release of AirPod Studios – Apple’s take on high-end over the year headphones. The headphones will join Apple’s existing AirPods line-up and are expected to feature Active Noise Cancelling and EQ settings through an iOS or a Mac device.

