Apple Martin, 18, joins Chanel at Paris Fashion Week after Karl Lagerfeld picked her out age 4

Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, has officially made her Paris Fashion Week debut.

On Tuesday, the 18 year old attended the Chanel haute couture spring/summer 2023 show in Paris. For the occasion, which saw Apple sit front row, she wore a black-and-white tweed skirt-and-jacket set by the designer.

She paired the outfit with black quilted Chanel crossbody bag and loafers.

Apple’s appearance at the show went viral on social media after fashion journalist Derek Blasberg called attention to her attendance on Twitter and Instagram.

In the posts, which have since gone viral, Blasberg shared multiple photos of Apple, while noting that late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld once declared she’d be a “Chanel girl”.

“Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was four years old and declared that one day she’d be a Chanel girl,” he wrote. “It happened today!”

In addition to photos of Apple sitting in a coveted front-row seat at the show, alongside Lucy Boynton and Sadie Sink, Blasberg also included behind-the-scenes shots of the 18 year old during the fashion show. In one photo, presumably taken after the show, Apple could be seen smiling as she held up an apple pastry, while another showed her posing for a selfie with the fashion journalist.

Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she’d be a Chanel girl. It happened today! 🍎🤍🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Toi5Kp0LaR — Derek Blasberg (@DerekBlasberg) January 24, 2023

The tweet, which has been viewed more than 77,000 times, prompted comparisons between Apple and her famous parents.

“God she really is a beautiful mix of her father and mother,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Omg she’s a perfect mix of her parents.”

Apple Martin attends Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (Getty Images)

Apple Martin sits front row at Chanel fashion show in Paris (Getty Images)

Blasberg’s Instagram post dedicated to Apple also prompted a response from Paltrow herself, who responded with an apple emoji.

Story continues

Apple’s fashion week debut comes after the Goop founder posted an 18th birthday tribute to her daughter last year, in which Paltrow revealed she “could not be more proud” of the woman she was becoming.

“18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning. I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more,” Paltrow captioned the photo of her and her daughter. “Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put into words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way.

“ââHappy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you.”

In addition to Apple, Paltrow also shares son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Martin.